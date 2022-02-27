Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Reportedly Mending Relationship, Living Together Again

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are reportedly working on their relationship and living together again. The Hollywood power couple announced plans to divorce in a January statement published on Momoa’s Instagram page, but that has since been deleted. Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 52, were together for 16 years before announcing their divorce.

Back on Feb. 25, a friend of Momoa told Hollywood Life that the Aquaman star moved back in with Bonet two weeks ago. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other,” the friend said, adding that their children are “obviously thrilled” about their parents changing their minds. “Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around,” the friend said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bonet and Momoa started dating in 2005 and are parents to daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13. They married in 2017. On Jan. 12, Momoa announced the two were planning to divorce.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” Momoa wrote at the time. “A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued.”The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion [is] unwavering to this sacred life & our Children, teaching our children what’s possible, Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail.”

A few days after the statement was published, Page Six reported that Momoa is living in an RV. The $750,000 camper was spotted outside a friend’s house, near the Topanga Hills home where Bonet lives. “He stays in it quite often and has opted to sleep there instead of getting a hotel on set so he can be by the beach. He’s really not a private jet, luxury resort kind of guy,” sources told The Sun.

Momoa later deleted the post announcing their split. He has not commented on the latest reports. His most recent Instagram post celebrates the publication of Leo Jacobs’ book New York Is Dead? Long Live New York!.

Momoa recently filmed Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which opens on Dec. 16. Coincidentally, The Batman, which stars Bonet’s daughter Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, opens on Friday. Bonet was previously married to Kravitz’s father, musician Lenny Kravitz, from 1987 to 1993.