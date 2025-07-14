Popular ABC Actress Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Gina Rodriguez is about to be another of two. The actress and comedian has announced that she’s pregnant with a baby girl.

The announcement came secondary via Instagram. She captioned a post of her cradling her growing belly, “Baby girl coming thru!!! We are so excited for you lil mama.”

The actress had spoken about her growing family previously. During her first pregnancy, she opened up to PEOPLE about her journey to motherhood.

“I’m very excited and overwhelmed and feel like a superwoman,” said Rodriguez ahead of the premiere of the Netflix miniseries Lost Ollie. “I feel like every day is bizarre and different, and I have so much appreciation for every human being that has brought a child onto this planet.”

“Anytime I see somebody with a child,” she added, “I’m like, ‘Congratulations, you’re a superhero.’”

Gina Rodriguez is married to Joe LoCicero.

She continued: “I’m trusting my body, and I’m trusting that I have incredible human beings around me to protect me and help me and support me. I have incredible women that have taught me so much—so many mothers that I’m learning from.”

This time around, the Jane the Virgin alum, 40, announced her pregnancy at the red carpet for Netflix’s Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Rodriguez and her Someone Great co-star have been married since 2019. The couple is already parents to a son, Charlie Ray, who was born in 2023.

She previously opened up to PEOPLE about being hesitant and scared of having a second child.

“I wanna post everything about him but I limit it, and I know at some point I’m gonna have to stop because it’s his life, but I’m just so in love,” she said of her son. “His communication is unbelievable, and I’m so grateful for it because he communicates what he wants, what he needs, his boundaries — he’s teaching me boundaries!”