‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise Reportedly in Talks With Major DC Comics Movie Star

The franchise may be reaching its endpoint with its tenth and eleventh installments, but the action franchise still has some tricks up its sleeve. The Hollywood Reporter announced on Friday that Jason Momoa is in talks to join Fast & Furious 10 as one of the movie’s villains. Justin Lin, who returned to the franchise to direct F9, will helm the film, while stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Sung Kang are all reprising their roles, and Charlize Theron is expected to return. Perhaps the Aquaman star is joining her evil team as the muscle.

No matter what role he’s playing, Momoa seems like a no-brainer addition to this over-the-top action franchise. There has been some drama behind the scenes of the movie, with Diesel making a public plea to Dwayne Johnson to return to the franchise. “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10,” Diesel wrote on Instagram, referring to the fact that his kids call him “Uncle Dwayne” before mentioning the late Paul Walker. “Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, Johnson made it clear in a recent interview with CNN that the post only made their longstanding beef worse. “I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise,” Johnson explained. “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.”

Not only was Johnson annoyed that Diesel addressed the situation on social media, but he also had issues with the things that Diesel chose to highlight in his post. “Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation,” Johnson explained. “I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

Johnson continued, expressing his appreciation for the franchise and his other Fast castmates. “My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters,” Johnson said. “Regardless, I’m confident in the Fast universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”