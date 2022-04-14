Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

✖

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven.

Chief of War will track the story of Hawaii's unification and colonization from an indigenous point of view, reports Variety. Francis Lawrence, who directed the last three Hunger Games movies and episodes of Momoa's Apple TV+ series See, is an executive producer. Doug Jung (Mindhunter, Banshee) will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Justin Chon is in talks to direct the first two episodes. Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Erik Holmberg are also executive producers, while the studios on the project are Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment.

Momoa is already well-known to Apple TV+ subscribers as the star of See, a post-apocalyptic drama set in a future where most humans have lost their eyesight. The first season was released in 2019, with Season 2 following last year. A third season is now in production. Steven Knight created See.

Although Momoa is known primarily for his work in front of the camera, he does have a few other writing credits on his resume. In 2014, he directed, co-wrote, and starred in Road to Paloma, in which he played a Native American on the run after avenging his mother's murder. Momoa and Sibbett wrote the upcoming Western The Last Manhunt, which features Momoa in a small part.

Mamoa started on television in Baywatch, but he didn't score a breakout role until playing Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones Season 1. He plays Aquaman in the DC Comics movies, including the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. He will also star in Fast & Furious 10.

Momoa was seen late last month at the Oscars, where he joined his Dune co-star Josh Brolin to present eight technical awards before the main broadcast. While on the red carpet, Momoa confirmed that he and Lisa Bonet have not reconciled, despite a rumor they did. "Oh, no, no, no, we're not back together. We're family, you know," he told Access Hollywood. "We have two beautiful children together. We're family forever, so." Momoa and Bonet married in 2017 and are parents to Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13. They announced plans to split in January after 16 years as a couple.