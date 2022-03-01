Dolph Lundgren Explains Why ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ Will Be ‘Tremendous’ (Exclusive)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to the DC film Aquaman, will hit theatres in December and actor Dolph Lundgren, who plays King Nereus in Aquaman, will return for the sequel to reprise his role. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Lundgren who teased some details about what fans can expect from the 13th film in the DC Extended Universe.

“Well, I’d say the script is better than the first one,” Lundgren exclusively told PopCulture. “It got stronger, and cast is great. You know, it’s just a tremendous film. James Wan is a genius, the guy who directs it. I mean, not just does he create this incredible underwater universe, but also, he’s very good staying on the characters, and the story. So I think that… I look forward to seeing it myself, and I think it’ll be… It’s just going to be a one-of-a-kind movie. That’s how I feel. It’s just a tremendous, huge, huge project.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

When Aquaman was released in 2018, it was the sixth film from DC. But while it got solid reviews from critics, Aquaman made a lot of money at the box office, grossing $335.1 million in the United States and over $1.1 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing DC film at the time.

Lundgren returns to the franchise along with Jason Momoa who plays the title character. Also starring in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are Amber Heard (Mera), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Patrick Wilson (Orm Marius) Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry) and Nicole Kidman (Atlanna). Lundgren’s character is the king of Xebel and the father of Mera.

While the plot of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has not been revealed, it will likely take place after the events of the first film. At the end of Aquaman, viewers see Aquaman become the king of the seven seas. But in a mid-credits scene, David/Black Manta, who is played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is rescued by Dr. Stephen Shin played by Randall Park. David is looking to get revenge on Aquaman after his father died trying to kill him.

If Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is successful, it could lead to more projects in that universe. Could it mean we see King Nereus possibly in his own series? “No. That’s okay,” Lundgren said. “I’ll stay next to Aquaman, and Mera. No. I think enough’s enough. I think he could stay with the others.”