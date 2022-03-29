Jason Momoa Underwent Surgery Just One Day Before the Oscars

Nothing could stop Jason Momoa from presenting at the 2022 Oscars, not even surgery. The Aquaman star, 42, told Extra while walking the red carpet ahead of Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards that he had “just finished filming” the sequel to his 2018 superhero hit and “had a hernia surgery yesterday.”

The actor joked, “Throwing bodies around … getting old, bro.” The Dune star added of his sunglasses, “I got to read tonight. I can’t see far away … they are prescription.” Momoa continued that he was “excited” for Dune to “win some awards.” The sci-fi film was up for 10 awards, including Best Picture, ultimately won by CODA, but walked away with trophies for Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Visual Effects and Best Film Editing.

“[I’m] excited to see my friends and my [step]daughter [Zoë Kravitz],” Momoa continued of the night ahead of him. “And I’m excited to announce these eight very important awards.” The actor may have been there to support Kravitz, the daughter of estranged wife Lisa Bonet and her ex, Lenny Kravitz, but he definitively told Access Hollywood that he and Bonet were not getting back together, despite rumors of their reconciliation.

“We’re not back together. We’re family. … We have two beautiful children together,” Momoa told the outlet on the red carpet. “We’re not getting back together. We’re family forever.” The Game of Thrones alum previously showed his commitment to family by showing up to support Kravitz at The Batman‘s New York City premiere, accompanying his two children with Bonet, 14-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf.

Following the premiere, Momoa took to Instagram to thank people for respecting their space. “mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children,” he wrote, adding, “it’s hard enough separating in the public eye. we appreciate the continued privacy through these times.” The former couple announced in a joint statement back in January that they were breaking up after more than 15 years together.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception,” they wrote at the time. “Feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”