How Jason Momoa Reacted to Kate Beckinsale Dating Rumors

Jason Momoa shot down rumors that he is dating actress Kate Beckinsale after the Oscars 2022 ceremony. Momoa was spotted lending his jacket to Beckinsale at an Oscars afterparty, and some fans took this to mean that they are close. When asked about this kind gesture, Momoa said "it was chivalry" and nothing more.

Momoa and Beckinsale were both outside at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27 when photos of the jacket exchange were taken. They smiled and chatted together, and fans flipped for Beckinsale wearing Momoa's jacket. However, when asked about the moment about a week later by reporters from Extra, Momoa was surprised by the response. He said: "It was cray! Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry. The woman was cold." When asked directly if he and Beckinsale were dating, Momoa said "Absolutely not, not together."

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Momoa clears the air on those Kate Beckinsale dating rumors! https://t.co/wq1gZ94WmB pic.twitter.com/50s4c0Vjj1 — ExtraTV (@extratv) April 5, 2022

Momoa revealed that he had actually been making small talk with Beckinsale about England, her home country. He himself had just gotten back from filming Aquaman 2 in England, so he had the place fresh in his mind. He joked: "She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone."

While some fans might have been hoping to see Momoa and Beckinsale together, others would have been disappointed. Momoa has just recently separated from his wife Lisa Bonet after five years of marriage together. The two issued a joint statement on the split that caught many fans off guard.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," it read. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become," they went on. "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L."

So far, Beckinsale does not appear to have responded to the rumors or Momoa's refutation of them. The actress is often linked to different romantic interests, so she can't be expected to keep up with all these stories.