Jason Momoa Reportedly Living in RV Amid Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa is reportedly living in an RV after his breakup with Lisa Bonet, but it’s still more expensive than most homes in the U.S. Photos published by Page Six seem to show Momoa living in a $750,000 RV parked at a friend’s house in Los Angeles, California. Bonet is still staying at their home in Topanga Hills, California.

Momoa was in full camping mode when reporters from The New York Post caught up with him for these photos – he wore an oversized T-shirt with holes in it and spots of paint in some places, along with jeans and eyeglasses. Photographers saw him coming out of the matte black camper, where they suspect he is staying, and then walk around the property with his assistant. Of course, fans know Momoa is no stranger to living in an RV, and it sounds like this one is as nice as they get.

https://twitter.com/P0LKAD0TMAN/status/1487511890175889408?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Momoa’s camper reportedly comes from a Colorado-based company called EarthRoamer, which specializes in custom luxury RVs. This one is a Ford which Momoa has apparently owned for some time. It appears to be the same one he drove to the Aquaman premiere in, and sources close to him told The Sun that he stays in it all the time.

“He stays in it quite often and has opted to sleep there instead of getting a hotel on set so he can be by the beach. He’s really not a private jet, luxury resort kind of guy,” they said.

Still, even if he’s happy with his accommodations, fans suspect Momoa is not too pleased with the direction his marriage has taken. He and Bonet were together for 16 years, and they have two children together – a 14-year-old daughter named Lola and a 13-year-old son named Nakoa-Wolf. They announced their separation with a joint statement.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become,” it read.

Momoa has made no secret of his experience living in mobile homes. Way back in May of 2019, he posted an old photo of himself lying on an air mattress in the back of a UHaul van. He revealed that he had rented the van while filming Game of Thrones because he was “too broke to fly home” between his scenes. He shared the tight space with a friend at the time.

“So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most,” Momoa wrote at the time. The actor did not respond to Page Six‘s request for a comment on this story.