Key Signs Signalled Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Were Headed Towards Divorce

For many, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa’s split came out of nowhere. The Aquaman star took to his Instagram to reveal that he and the former Cosby kid are calling it quits after 16 years together. They have two children together and officially married in 2017 after over a decade together. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” he wrote in a statement he says was prepared by both him and Bonet. “A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception…feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.” But according to sources, there were signs the two were headed for splitsville.

Bonet and Momoa haven’t been seen together in months. Their last public outing per Radar Online was the Tom Ford AW20 Show in February 2020. Additionally, Bonet did not show up to any promotional events for her husband’s movie Dune later in the year.

Momoa spent most of 2021 in Hawaii filming the Aquaman sequel. He was spotted hanging out with friends amid the film wrapping in December. It’s assumed that Bonet did not visit Momoa at all during filming.

Before wrapping filming for Aquaman 2, Momoa was photographed stumbling out of the House of Gucci afterparty, appearing to have had too much to drink. In photos, Momoa was seen barely able to hold himself. He was held up by a friend.

According to a source who spoke with People Magazine, Momoa appeared happy during filming the sequel. “It was like he was on a big guys’ holiday sort of thing,” the source said. “They were all pretty tight and they were very protective of him as well. He was very chilled. He looked really happy. He was always really happy and chilled. It looked like he just really enjoyed having a good time.”