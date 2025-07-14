‘Prison Break’ Star Separates From Billionaire Husband

Actress Holly Valance has split from billionaire husband Nick Candy after 13 years of marriage, reports The Sun.

The Prison Break star and her property developer husband, both of whom are prominent figures in Nigel Farage’s right-wing Reform party, were last photographed together in March.

“This has been a very difficult period for both Nick and Holly, and they are keeping things private out of respect for their family,” a source told The Sun on June 27. The former Neighbours star, 42, and her husband, 52, are parents to daughters Luka, 11, and Nova, 7.

“The joint parenting of their two amazing daughters remains their top priority,” the insider continued. “They’ve had to juggle a demanding lifestyle. Between family, public life, and Nick’s intense work commitments, it’s been a tough balance.”

The source concluded, “This is a family matter, and they’re doing their best to handle things thoughtfully. Privacy is obviously very important to them both, so they can focus on what’s best for the family.”

A spokesman for the couple declined to comment on the split reports, telling The Sun, “This is a private matter and we will not be making any further comment.”

Valance and Candy first met in 2009, and the Reform treasurer proposed two years later. In 2012, the couple was married in a $6 million ceremony in Los Angeles, which was attended by stars including Elton John and Simon Cowell.

The two have since become right-wing political figures, with Valance raising millions for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and making a trip to Mar-a-Lago. She told GB News in 2024, “Everyone starts off as a leftie and then wakes up at some point after you start making money, working, trying to run a business, trying to buy a home and then realise what crap ideas they all are. And then you go to the right.”