‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Weds Partner After 3-Year Engagement

Mel B is married again. The Spice Girls staple recently tied the knot with hairstylist Rory McPhee, her boyfriend of six years, at The Crypt of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, England.

In October 2022, their engagement was announced. Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Brown, shared the deets of the romantic moment after comedian Ruby Wax asked her about the engagement, per Entertainment Tonight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,’” she said of the proposal, which happened while she and McPhee were on vacation in Berkshire. She continued, “There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel — which was Cliveden. It was very romantic. I love flowers.”

McPhee worked with Brown on this season of the Australian version of the singing competition The Masked Singer. At the time of their engagement, he shared photos of the hairstyles he and his now-wife have on his Instagram account.

This marriage marked the third for the “Spice Up Your Life” singer. She was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000, and shares a daughter, Phoenix Chi, with the dance pro. She was also married to Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2017, and together they share custody of daughter Madison, 10.

Brown is also mom to 15-year-old Angel Iris, whom she shares with ex Eddie Murphy. Their relationship was short-lived, and the end was contentious, with Murphy requesting a DNA test before accepting paternity and child support. They’ve since learned to co-parent well.

Luckily, things have turned around for the better, with Mel B revealing in recent years they have a good co-parenting relationship. “They spend time together,” she told Us Weekly. “They go on holiday together. It was hard for me to step out and have that relationship [with Eddie] flourish,” Mel B recalled of their initial rocky start. “I managed to do it bit by bit.”

