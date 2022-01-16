Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Divorce Has Fans in Disbelief

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet fans had good reason to be shocked on Wednesday: The couple announced their split. On Instagram, Momoa posted a statement in which he wrote that they are “parting ways in marriage.” In the wake of the reveal, fans of the Aquaman actor and the Cosby Show alum are expressing disbelief at that the beloved couple is through.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” the couple wrote alongside a series of artistic photographs. “A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.” He continued, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.” In the statement, the stars noted that they are committed to raising their two children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, together.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYprLX4pTdW/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=3d2670d8-1db6-4e56-a780-15e2909b8265

Fans were definitely shocked to hear about Momoa and Bonet’s split. They promptly shared all of their feelings about the situation on social media, and they didn’t hold anything back.

A Tough Day

https://twitter.com/been_herde/status/1481437411792113664

One fan pointed out that we’re only a couple of weeks into the year, but 2022 is already “doing too much.” They added, “not Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa.”

What?

https://twitter.com/BattinsonMarvel/status/1481432762229866499

It’s safe to say that the news of Bonet and Momoa’s split has rocked fans everywhere. They didn’t see this coming.

Wanted Them To Last

https://twitter.com/mizzezlola/status/1481437475906240512

This fan was rooting for the pair. Momoa and Bonet have been together since 2005. They wed in 2017.

Shocked

https://twitter.com/omwill3/status/1481441524961484803

Another fan just couldn’t believe that this was even “happening.” They added that the pair “cannot be divorcing.”

Interesting

https://twitter.com/CaseyNuge/status/1481440110486896642

Shortly before news broke about Momoa and Bonet, another celebrity couple marked a major milestone. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement mere hours before this divorce announcement. This fan couldn’t help but notice the coincidence.

Shooting Their Shots

https://twitter.com/TopherMichelle/status/1481435669230759941

Momoa and Bonet’s split has fans wasting no time to shoot their shots with either of them. As this Twitter user wrote, it’s all the “hope” they needed.

Seriously?

https://twitter.com/Caramel_Angel7/status/1481444808707170316

“What? 2022 is f—king with us,” another fan stated. “If Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet can’t survive then what hope is there for the rest of us?”