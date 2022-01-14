Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet to Divorce After 16 Years

After sixteen years together, Aquaman star Jason Momoa and former Cosby Show actress Lisa Bonet announced they will be divorcing. Momoa shared the news on Instagram with a statement and some artistic photos on Wednesday. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” Momoa wrote. “A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued.”The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children, teaching our children what’s possible, Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail”

Momoa and Bonet started dating in 2005 and married in 2017. They share two children, 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf. Bonet was previously married to Lenny Kravitz, with whom she shares daughter Zoe Kravitz. In an interview with Men’s Health in 2020, Momoa recalled feeling like a “nervous wreck” when he first asked Bonet out on a date.

The actor joked that he was “a mess,” “especially when you meet someone you’re completely infatuated with and then find out she’s amazing, intelligent, and funny and she’s a goddess and you’re a degenerate.” Momoa added that he and his family have “gotten so much closer” after quarantining together when the pandemic began.

“My wife is very sophisticated and smart and [our kids and I are] kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better,” he said. “I’m constantly a work in progress, and I’ve just been trying to get better as a father and a husband.”