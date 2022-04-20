Jason Momoa Starring in 'Minecraft' Movie

✖

Jason Momoa has been selected to star in another live-action video game adaptation: a Minecraft movie. Sources at Warner Bros. told The Hollywood Reporter that Momoa is "in final negotiations" to take the lead role in the upcoming film. It will be directed by Jared Hess of Napoleon Dynamite fame.

If the news of a Minecraft movie weren't surprising enough, the fact that Momoa will be its star should be. The actor has played just about every variation on an action star there is, but it's not clear how his reputation fits into the blocky world of Minecraft. The project has reportedly been in the works since at least 2018, as Jill Messick will get a posthumous producing credit, and she passed away in that year. Other producers include Mary Parent, Roy Lee, John Berg, Cale Boyter, John Spaihts, Lydia Winters and Vu Bui.

Minecraft challenges players to create structures, habitats and entire worlds with simple templates mostly shaped like cubes. It was created by Mojang Studios in Sweden and it debuted in 2011. It has since become a global sensation with over 100 million users. Mojang Studios was acquired by Microsoft in 2014 for $2.5 billion.

Warner Bros. has reportedly been developing this project for some time and has gone through a few different iterations of talent along the way. At one point Shawn Levy was attached to direct, and at another Rob McElhenney was up for the job. It's unclear if any stars besides Momoa have been considered.

Historically, film adaptations of video games have gone badly and fans still have a healthy mistrust of the whole concept. However, in recent years there have been a few successes that have bolstered confidence in the idea. Just this month we saw Sonic the Hedgehog 2 zoom into theaters as a commercial and critical success.

Other success stories include the recent Mortal Kombat movie, Uncharted, Tomb Raider and Detective Pikachu, all of which have been reasonably well-received, if not beloved. There have also been movies like Free Guy which play on familiar video game tropes without adapting a specific intellectual property. However, it's going to take a lot more success than that to make fans forget about the Super Mario Bros. movie, among others.

There's no word yet on when the reported Minecraft movie will go into production or what it will really be about. The Minecraft game is available in various forms on mobile devices, video game consoles and computers.