‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Reveals Husband Cheated on Her While She Was Pregnant

Scandoval wasn’t the only cheating saga happening during Vanderpump Rules’ tense 10th season. One was not shown on camera, as Scheana Shay recently revealed she learned her husband had an affair that he confessed to off camera.

The reality star’s new book, My Good Side, details the highs and lows of her life on and off camera. In one chapter, shared in an exclusive with Glamour, she details learning of the betrayal.

In the aftermath of her dealing with a restraining order requested against her by former friend Raquel Leviss, she says the biggest blow came from her husband’s secret. She and Brock Davies have been married since 2022 and have a 4-year-old daughter, Summer.

One night before watching Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Shay says Davies told her he needed to speak with her. She’d previously ignored blind tabloid rumors that Davies had been unfaithful, including with Leviss. While Davies said those rumors weren’t true, him being unfaithful was true.

“Brock said that with all of the fake news being published, he was afraid that something that actually was true might surface, and it was best that I heard it directly from him,” she writes. “My whole body froze, and I remained in a state of paralyzed shock as he confessed that he’d cheated on me two years prior, when we were living in San Diego during the pandemic, while I was pregnant with Summer.”

She says he had an affair with a woman he knew before her after running into the woman outside of a gym he owned. Angry, Shay remembers slapping her husband before throwing a Rubik’s cube in his direction.

He later shared with her a letter he wrote detailing the affair, including how many times they slept together and where. Shay says the details didn’t make it any better. The two remain married.