Hailey Bieber Doesn’t Mince Words About Husband Justin Bieber’s New Album

Hailey Bieber is standing on business when it comes to husband Justin Bieber.

The Rhode founder, 28, appeared to respond to speculation about her marriage Thursday in an Instagram Story of the album art for her husband’s new album SWAG, which features the couple and their 10-month-old son Jack Blues.

“Is it finally clocking to you f—king losers?” Hailey wrote.

The model’s response is a clear reference to a recent video of her husband confronting paparazzi that went viral last month. “You’re not getting it, it’s not clocking to you,” Justin said in the June 13 clip. “It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business.”

Justin, 31, also addressed divorce rumors on his album, seemingly revealing in the lyrics for his new song “Walking Away” that he and his wife would stick out any difficult moments together.

“Days go by so fast, don’t wanna spend them with you / so tell me why you’re throwing stones at my back / You know I’m defenseless,” he sings, adding, “And, girl, we better stop before we say some s— / We’ve been testing our patience / I think we’re better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is.”

In the chorus, Justin adds, “Baby, I ain’t walking away / You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise / I told you I’d change / It’s just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain’t walking away.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Justin also sings about spending time away from his wife while figuring things out in “Daisies,” which includes the lyrics, “Throwin’ petals like, ‘Do you love me or not?’ / Head is spinnin’, and it don’t know when to stop / You said ‘Forever,’ babe, did you mean it or not? / Hold on, hold on.”

“You leave me on read, babe, but I still get the message / Instead of a line it’s three dots, but I can connect them / And if it ain’t right, babe, you know I respect it / But if you need time, just take your time / Honey, I get it, I get it, I get it,” he sings.