Shemar Moore Death Hoax Surfaces on Tumblr

Shemar Moore is definitely still alive unless his ghost has been filling in for him on new episodes of CBS’ S.W.A.T. and posting on his Instagram page. An advertisement has popped up on Tumblr users’ feeds trying to convince fans overwise, suggesting that the former Criminal Minds star is dead. Screenshots of the ad have been going around on Twitter for at least a year.

The ad is published by a site called “GameOfGlam,” which attempts to get hits by the deceptive headline, “Remember Him? Well, He Died.” The photo shows Moore during his days on The Young and The Restless during the 1990s, with actress Michelle Thomas, his co-star on the soap opera. Thomas died in 1998 after a battle with a rare form of cancer. She was 30. The ad is a tasteless attempt to get ad revenue through the use of the photo.

Moore, 51, who was born in Oakland and raised in Roxbury, Massachusetts, is best known for playing Derek Morgan for 11 seasons on Criminal Minds. He also stars as Honodo on CBS’ S.W.A.T. In December 2020, Moore tested positive for COVID-19, but he assured fans he was doing well. His diagnosis did not impact filming. The show is now in its fifth season and airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll on to see how fans have reacted to the false advertising.

Last year, Moore mourned the loss of his mother, Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore, who died in February 2020. She was 76. He published an emotional video on Instagram to share the sad news with his fans. “She’s gone and it’s killing me,” Moore said at the time. “I’m down. I have to figure out the next chapter without my mom… I am gonna stand up and I am going to continue to chase my dreams and be somebody… because that’s the boy she raised. I’m gonna miss my mama for the rest of my life.”

Moore also found himself at the center of a hilarious tweet in September. On Twitter, a woman posted a photo of her collection of Alize drinks on her counter, declaring her love for all the different flavors. What made the photo go viral was the woman’s picture of a shirtless Moore behind the bottles! She later revealed to fans that she had two more photos of Moore from his early days as a model on her kitchen wall!

Outside of acting, Moore also helped establish Baby Girl LLC, and he donates profits to help fight multiple sclerosis, a disease his mother suffered from. The company’s name is derived from a phrase Moore used on Criminal Minds frequently.

In May, Moore opened up about another of his interests, car collecting, in a Hollywood Reporter interview. Moore usually saves his big purchases for major career milestones. After he got a raise for Criminal Minds, he bought an Audi R8 like the one seen in Iron Man. When he was cast as Hondo in S.W.A.T., he bought a Ferrari F8 Tributo with the license plate HONDO 2. “My first car was a Nissan Stanza with 300,000 miles that my mother sold to me. It was basically a piece of junk, and she made me pay $3,500 for it, but it’s what got me started,” he told THR.

