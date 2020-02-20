‘Criminal Minds’ Fans Reach out to Shemar Moore After He Reveals His Mom’s Death

Fans are continuing to send their love and support to Shemar Moore after he revealed Wednesday that his mother, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, died on Feb. 8 at the age of 76. The Criminal Minds alum, who frequently shared photos with his mother, announced the tragic news alongside two Instagram post, in which he reflected on Wilson-Moore’s loss and the impact she had on his life.

“I miss her more than I ever thought possible and I don’t know how to do this life without her … but I get my STRENGTH from her and I will be OK because of HER,” he captioned a series of videos. “Mama…. here come that man!!!!! What I do from this day forward is for YOU!!!! I’m going to continue to LEAP and pray that the NET appears!! It was too soon …. and it hurts so bad…. but I know you are with me and will continue to give me strength… I love you mama.”

“It’s not a game. It’s not a joke. I’m hurting real bad. I’ve been offline for some weeks, now. I’ve had to keep a secret out of respect,” Moore said in the videos. “Ten days ago on February 8, 2020, my mother, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore passed away. Trust me. I know.”

“My partner in crime, Shemar’s mother. She’s gone…I stay stunned. I am heartbroken,” he added, explaining that everything he’s worked for is “because of this amazing woman.”

In the hours that followed the tragic announcement, the comments section on both posts began to flood with messages from the S.W.A.T. star’s fans as they sent the actor their condolences and messages of support.

Among those leaving comments were Moore’s former and current co-stars.

“Awwww how beautiful,” S.W.A.T. actress Gabrielle Dennis wrote on Moore’s second post.

“So so sorry to hear this terrible news my brother,” commented Lou Ferrigno Jr., who also stars on the CBS crime drama. “You are a man of strength and honor that she forged from fire, and she will forever be proud, looking down upon you from heaven. My heart hurts for you and your family.”

Meanwhile, Moore’s former Criminal Minds co-star Kirsten Vangsness commented with a red heart emoji.

“so very sorry for your loss,” one fan wrote. “Your mom was an amazing woman who raised an amazing man. Take your time…. grieve…. know she loved you so much! You have many people who care about you. Stay strong. I’ll keep you and your family in my prayers. Hold your mom’s love in your heart. She is part of you… always.”

I am so sorry for your heartbreaking loss of your wonderful Mother. Praying for you to somehow get through this. Thank you for sharing her story, your love will never die. She’s in you, every fiber of your body, every beat of your heart is because of her. — Mavis Schumacher⭐⭐⭐ (@MavisSchumacher) February 19, 2020

“My heart aches for you and knowing a love you have for your mother as you have shared with us fans to see! I pray you find peace and comfort during this sadness and hardship,” added another.

“love you Shemar,” another sent their love. “But you and your mom were the perfect pair and she was a blessing to you … when you need her look in your heart and she will always be there along with all the memories… stay strong and I will be praying for you and your family for the loss of a wonderful mom and family member.”

“Sham I’m so so sorry for your loss it’s hard to process,” acknowledged someone else. “She was a beautiful courageous woman who raised a Star you continue to make her proud she’ll be watching..many of us are crying with you..Marilyn Wilson Moore RIP we love you and we will miss you..please take care of yourself Sham we are here for you..Love you.”

“She couldn’t have been more proud and more happy than she was with you,” added another fan. “You absolutely fulfilled your duties as a son.”

“Shemar, my heart hurts for you tonight,” wrote one. “What an extraordinary woman to raise such a wonderful man as yourself!! She was proud, from all of the videos you shared you could see the unbelievable pride radiating through her. She was a beautiful soul who will be missed!! Mama is up there joking with Kristoff right now, I hope that image makes you smile!! I love you baby boy from the bottom of my tiny heart!!”

As long as I have been a fan of yours, I’ve never heard you give an interview without acknowledging the love you have for your mother. I’m very sorry that you have lost her. May the Lord wrap his loving arms around you, during this most difficult time. — Robin Herrington (@HerringtonRobin) February 20, 2020

“In shock, speechless and in tears,” commented another person. “Words at a time like this does not seem to convey the sentiments. Know that you are loved. May she R.I.P. Much love to you as always.”

“I can’t find words through the tears,” commented one fan. “Just sending you all of the love and prayers that it will take for you to find the strength to continue her legacy. Thank you for sharing her with all of us. She was a beautiful soul that will never be forgotten. Love you always.”

“I’m so sorry for your loss Shemar,” wrote another. “Just remember she is always with you no matter what. She will always be proud of you as you push forward and she will always want the best for you.”

“I am so sorry,” added another fan. “I know your mama was your world! My prayers are with you as you navigate this new chapter. Know that she is always with you.”

“Hello Shemar I am sending my condolences to you and your family,” wrote one. “Your mom was and will always be a beautiful woman.”

Sending all my courage and prayers in this awful moment 😢 i’m sure she’ll be always with in thoughts and she’ll be following you anywhere you go. That’s what Mama always does ❤️❤️❤️ — #Darvey 😍#Lucifan😈 #Stris😍 #Melendaire 😍 (@dtvr12) February 19, 2020

“So sorry for your lost,” wrote somebody else. “your mama knows you’ll be alright. She’s so proud of u of how a great son/person you are. She raised you well… my condolences.”

While also sending their condolences, many fans could not help but comment on how beautiful and touching Moore’s tribute to his mother was.

“Beautiful words!!!” wrote one person. “You were so lucky to have each other.”

“This is beautiful so sorry about your mam shemar thought are with you and your family at this sad time,” added a second.

“What a beautiful tribute to your mommy,” commented somebody else. “I’m so sad and sorry for your loss. I’m praying that each day will get easier.”

“What a beautiful tribute to your mom,” added another. “So sorry for your loss. May God comfort you & give you strength during this difficult time. God Bless you Shemar.”