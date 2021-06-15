✖

S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore just landed a new movie role, with the actor revealing he's been cast in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Moore took to Instagram to share a photo of himself from the film's set, posing with fellow cast members Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, and James Marsden. At this time, it is unclear what Moore's role in the film will be.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog was released in early 2020 and was a big hit with both audiences and critics. It earned nearly $320 million at the box office, and it has a positive approval rating of 63% on film review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. "Fittingly fleet and frequently fun, Sonic the Hedgehog is a video game-inspired adventure the whole family can enjoy and a fine excuse for Jim Carrey to tap into the manic energy that launched his career," reads the site's Critics Consensus. Moore is new to the Sonic film franchise cast, which includes the aforementioned returning stars, as well as Ben Schwartz (Parks and Rec), as the voice of Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik.

Moore is often most well-known for playing Derek Morgan on the CBS crime procedural Criminal Minds for 11 seasons, and later returning as a special guest in Seasons 12 and 13. He then went on to another CBS crime series, S.W.A.T., which recently ended its fourth season. The new season had to shoot mostly during the worst time of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, something which Moore spoke about with CBS NY back in November.

After being asked what the experience had been like, Moore replied, "It’s a little strange. We’re making it happen and I’m very proud. I got the information that we were the first show to come back as far as network television; the first one-hour drama to come back."

He went on to say, "It’s different, you got all these regulations, we’re getting COVID tested constantly. It was supposed to be three days a week but literally because S.W.A.T. is so hands-on with the action, cops chasing bad guys, and wrestling bad guys to the ground that we get tested pretty much every day. I’ve been getting a little q-tip up my nose then I have to spit into a cup. Before we show up to work, we get our temperature taken; it’s different"