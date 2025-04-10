NFL Star’s Wife Files for Divorce Following Incident With Police

Keeta Hill, spouse of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, has filed for divorce from the NFL player just one day after authorities responded to their residence regarding a domestic disagreement, TMZ reports. Court documentation obtained by the publication confirms she submitted divorce paperwork in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday, April 8.

According to an incident report from the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department acquired by TMZ Sports, the situation began when law enforcement officers were summoned to the couple’s high-rise condominium on Monday. The emergency call was placed by Keeta’s mother, Alesia Vaccaro, who contacted authorities after allegedly witnessing Tyreek throw a computer device to the ground and then take their infant daughter from Keeta. In the audio of the 911 call, Vaccaro can be heard expressing serious concern about the situation, telling the dispatcher, “I’m so scared,” while claiming Hill was attempting to “calm it down because he knows he’s going to lose his career over this,” TMZ reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The police report indicates the disagreement stemmed from comments Keeta made regarding Tyreek’s parental involvement. “That’s when he got irritated,” officers noted Keeta explained in their documentation. For his part, the football star acknowledged becoming upset following the remarks about their daughter, telling officers, “I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want.”

Both individuals informed responding officers that the argument remained verbal and never escalated to a physical confrontation. Authorities determined the infant was in “good health” and “good physical condition,” leading to no arrests or charges being filed. The Miami Dolphins organization subsequently issued a statement acknowledging they were “informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed,” as reported by TMZ.

In her divorce filing, Keeta has requested temporary residence in their Miami home as part of child support arrangements, along with spousal support and establishment of a formal parenting schedule. Her legal representative, Evan R. Marks, asked for public consideration, telling TMZ, “family matters are personal and respect the parties’ privacy as it plays out.”

The couple’s relationship history has seen previous complications. Though they married in November 2023, Tyreek filed divorce paperwork months later before claiming it was filed erroneously and dismissing it as a mistake caused by a “f—ing bonehead” associate he subsequently fired, TMZ reports. The couple welcomed their daughter, their first child together, in late 2024 and had recently appeared in Netflix’s reality series W.A.G.s to Riches, which documented Keeta’s pregnancy journey.