How 'Criminal Minds' Star Shemar Moore Stays Jacked at Age 51

It takes a lot of work to look as good as Shemar Moore at the age of 51. The Criminal Minds actor reveals his rigorous workout plan that keeps him looking jacked for all of those action roles on TV. "I'm looking to be a soccer player mixed with a boxer," he told MensHealth. "That's what looks best on TV, that's what makes me feel good in life."

Moore's trainer Jon Aranita developed an upper body-focused that's aimed to keep him looking like an athlete by using heavy weights and using a ton of movement. "Don't get it twisted, whatever you do in the gym—I don't care how far you run or how heavy you lift—getting lean and mean starts in the kitchen with your diet," says Moore. "If you're diet ain't right, you're going to drive yourself crazy in the gym. You might get a little stronger, but you're not going to get prettier."

He starts with some weight lifting, hitting the Bench Press for four sets of 6 to 8 reps. He then jumps into some explosion pushups (10-20 reps), cable crossovers (three sets of 10 to 15 reps), Military Barbell Press

(three sets of 10 to 15 reps), Rope Triceps Extension (three sets of 10 to 12 reps), Alternating Biceps Curls (three sets of 10 to 12 reps), Dips (three sets of 10 to 12 reps). The second section focuses on circuit training. He begins with battle ropes (three sets of 30 seconds on, 30 seconds off), tire flips (three sets of 30 seconds on, 30 seconds off), Tire Hammer/Hammer Throws (three sets of 30 seconds on, 30 seconds off). Then he closes with a round on the speed bag and some jump rope.

Moore makes sure to put in the work to play his CBS S.W.A.T. character Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, an ex-Marine who heads up a S.W.A.T. unit. In order to look the part, he needed to change his workouts to fit the physique that the job required. “When I met the real men and women who work as Los Angeles S.W.A.T. law enforcement agents fighting for justice in life or death situations, they were all in ridiculous physical shape from always having to carry 40 to 60-pound heavy tactical gear," he explained to MensHealth.

“I gained 10 pounds. It changed my physique," said Moore, who is 6'1'' and 195 pounds. "I’m looking to gain more. It’s just hard with the schedule that we keep, when we are working 12-16 hour days. Ideally, I would like to be 200-205 pounds, so I can add more muscle. For me, that’s a good weight in terms of flexibility, being able to move, be nimble and do all the action.”