‘General Hospital’ Casts Daytime Favorite From ‘The Young and the Restless’

General Hospital has landed a daytime favorite.

The Young and the Restless alum Daniel Goddard is going from Genoa City to Port Charles to play a professor.

TV Insider reports that Goddard, who portrayed Cane Ashby from 2007 to 2019 on Y&R, has been cast as Henry Dalton. He will make his debut in Tuesday’s episode. “I was not really thinking about going back to acting,” he told the outlet. “I had kind of come to terms with that life.”

General Hospital will mark Goddard’s first acting job since Young and the Restless. Even though he wasn’t looking to get back into acting, he admitted he got a call from his former manager, Michael Bruno, in December 2024, who wanted to submit him for a role on GH.

“The funny is, about four or five days before he texted me, out of the blue, I had this really strong, cosmic kind of moment where something about General Hospital was really prominent in my mind,” Goddard said. “It was really bizarre. It happened about a month before I met my wife in 1998. I said to myself, ‘I’m ready to meet the one I meant to be with,’ and I opened myself up to the acceptance of, ‘I want this in my life.’”

It was the first audition Goddard “had in many years, and it was a bizarre experience for me,” he admitted. “You feel like, in a way, you’re going back to ground zero, back to the beginning of it all, even though you’ve been on a different soap opera for, like, 15 years. It was humbling, but it was more of an awakening, and in that moment, I felt extraordinarily vulnerable,” the actor continued. The role was initially a recast of Jack Brennan, formerly played by Charles Mesure. While the role eventually went to Chris McKenna, Goddard was still on General Hospital’s radar.

“A few weeks later, Michael called me, and he said, ‘General Hospital called, and they’ve got this character, and they’re writing it, and they want you to do it,” Goddard said. “I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I was just gobsmacked by it. It wasn’t a recast. It was a new character, and I was so blown away. I really felt like the timing was right, and I felt like it was meant to be. I can’t begin to express my gratitude to Frank and everyone at General Hospital and to Michael Bruno for really believing in me and being there.”

Daniel Goddard has been filming since March as Port Charles University professor Henry Dalton. And fans will see his anticipated debut on Tuesday. New episodes of General Hospital air weekdays on ABC.