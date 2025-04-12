5 Original ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Stars Are Returning for Disney+ Revival

A Malcolm in the Middle revival is coming soon to Disney+, and five original stars are returning.

A revival or reboot of the Fox comedy has long been in the works. It was announced in December that a four-episode revival was officially moving forward on the Disney streamer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new series, which kicked off production last month, will center on Malcolm and his daughter being drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary. Along some original stars returning, there will also be some new cast members joining the fun, including Kiana Madeira and Caleb Ellsworth-Clark. Erik Per Sullivan, who starred as Dewey, will not be returning. Ellsworth-Clark is replacing him due to Sullivan’s retirement from acting.

Frankie Muniz

(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

You can’t have a Malcolm in the Middle revival without Malcolm himself. The former child star will, of course, be reprising his role as Malcolm. Muniz was among the few announced to be originally attached to the revival when it was announced in December and has occasionally talked about wanting to do a revival. While it’s still early, the Agent Cody Banks star alluded to the possibility that, depending on how well these four episodes go, more Malcolm in the Middle could be on the way.

Bryan Cranston

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Also frequently advocating for a revival, Bryan Cranston will be returning as Malcolm’s dad, Hal. He was announced to be joining the revival in December when it was initially revealed, and considering the show involves Hal and Lois’ anniversary, it only makes sense. But now with Malcolm’s daughter involved, it should be interesting to see how he does as a grandfather.

Jane Kaczmarek

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Jane Kaczmarek rounds out the initial casting announcement in December, returning as Malcolm’s mom, Lois. Again, it only makes sense since it revolves around Lois and Hal’s anniversary. It will also be entertaining to see how she is as a grandmother, but more so, still trying to wrangle in her sons.

Christopher Masterson

(Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

It was recently announced that Christopher Masterson will be returning Malcolm’s oldest brother, Francis. At the start of the series, he was attending military school, but by the series finale, he was revealed to be working at a tech company. Whether or not he’s held on to that job after all this years is unknown, but fans should be looking forward to seeing what he’s been up to since 2006.

Justin Berfield

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Justin Berfield will be coming back as Malcolm’s second oldest brother, Reese. He was announced to be returning with Masterson. By the time the series ended, Reese was working as a high school custodian after finally graduating high school. It would be quite a glow-up if Reese was working a completely different job and was successful, but fans will just have to wait and see what happens.