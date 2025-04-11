CBS Star Returning to Show 13 Years After His Full-Time Exit

Jack Wagner is coming back to The Bold and the Beautiful once again.

13 years after exiting the long-running CBS soap opera as Nick Marone full-time, the actor will be appearing in a multi-episode arc this summer.

Deadline reports that Wagner returned to set on Thursday to begin filming a story arc. His first episode will air on June 13. The arc will involve Katherine Kelly Lang’s Brooke Logan, Nick’s former love interest. After numerous events in her relationship with Thorsten Kaye’s Ridge Forrester, “Brooke is feeling defeated and lost, grappling with heartbreak and the painful realization that her relationship may be irreparably broken.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 14: Jack Wagner stars as Dominick Payne in the CBS daytime drama The Bold and The Beautiful. Image dated June 14th, 2004. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images)

“As she struggles with her emotions, Nick’s unexpected arrival brings a rush of memories and unresolved feelings back to the surface,” per the outlet. “His charismatic and supportive nature offers Brooke a sense of comfort and stability that she desperately needs. Their connection reignites old flames, offering Brooke a chance at happiness and a fresh start away from the shadow of her past with Ridge.”

Wagner made his The Bold and the Beautiful debut as Nick Marone in March 2003. Nick is the son of shipping tycoon Massimo Marone, played by Joseph Mascolo, and now runs Marone Industries. Although he departed the soap in 2012, he returned in 2022 for a special 35th anniversary episode. As of now, it’s unknown how many episodes Wagner will be appearing in.

Pictured L to R: Jack Wagner as Nick Marone and Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Wagner is currently starring in Hallmark’s beloved Western romance drama When Calls the Heart as Bill Avery and has starred in a number of films on the network, including the Wedding March film series. He also starred on fellow soap opera General Hospital as Frisco Jones from 1985 to 2013 and the ‘90s drama Melrose Place as Dr. Peter Burns from 1994 to 1999. Other credits include Artificial Lies, Nowhere to Land, Titans, Dirty Little Secret, and Frequent Flyer, among others.

In other The Bold and the Beautiful news, CBS has renewed the soap opera for three more seasons, taking it to Season 41 through the 2027-28 season, at least for now. With the show hitting its 40th anniversary in just two years, it’s possible that Wagner will return for whatever celebration The Bold and the Beautiful will be doing and probably other alums. For now, fans will be able to look forward to seeing Nick Marone again in June on CBS.