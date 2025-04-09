4 NBC Shows in Serious Danger of Cancellation for 2025-2026 Season

Four NBC shows are in serious danger of cancellation.

The network has slowly been making decisions about the 2025-26 season, and although there are still a lot of shows awaiting their fates, only a handful are not looking good.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to a report from Deadline, there are several shows that are basically a lock for next season, including the Law & Order and One Chicago franchises. Unfortunately, there are also some that are not a lock for next season and may very well come down to the wire. Out of the four shows in serious danger, there is just one freshman series. The rest are all veterans.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Pictured: (l-r) Ben Rappaport as Brett, Aja Naomi King as Catherine, Melissa Fumero as Birdie, AnnaSophia Robb as Alice — (Photo by: Tina Rowden/NBC)

Premiering in February, Grosse Pointe Garden Society hasn’t seen the best numbers. NBC has already made the series switch nights, going from Sundays to Fridays in the hopes of putting more eyes on it. There is a chance that Peacock could swoop in and save it since it’s been doing well on the streamer. But if Peacock doesn’t save it, it’s likely a renewal won’t happen. Grosse Pointe is last in ratings, and despite a linear ratings bump with its new move, it might not be enough.

The Irrational

Pictured: (l-r) Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer, Karen David as Rose Dinshaw — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

The Jesse L. Martin-led drama was one of very few shows to premiere in fall 2023 amid the strikes, and it, along with Found, nabbed an early Season 2 renewal. The Season 2 finale, which ended on a cliffhanger, aired in March and as of yet, there still is no word. Unfortunately, The Irrational hasn’t been making too much noise this season, so it’s hard to tell which way NBC is leaning.

Lopez vs Lopez

Pictured: (l-r) Mayan Lopez as Mayan, George Lopez as George — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

The George Lopez and Mayan Lopez-led sitcom seems to always be on the bubble each year, but it may be the last time. NBC has already renewed freshman comedies Happy’s Place and St. Denis Medical and has a few comedy pilots in contention as well, meaning there could be less room. As of now, it’s seeming like Lopez vs Lopez, now in its third season, which is “heavily” on the bubble, could go in either direction.

Night Court

Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, John Larroquette as Dan Fielding — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Also, in its third season, the Night Court reboot is “heavily” on the bubble as well, with a 50/50 chance of renewal. Night Court and Lopez vs Lopez more or less have about the same ratings so at this point, there’s no telling which way NBC is leaning. It could all depend on how many new comedy pilots NBC will be ordering to series so it might still be a while.