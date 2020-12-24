✖

Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore revealed that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday, but reported feeling "fine now." The 50-year-old actor posted about his coronavirus experience on Instagram, running through the list of possible symptoms. So far, Moore's case has been relatively mild, but not asymptomatic.

"I HAVE COVID!!!! Just found out moments ago.... I am gonna start wrapping presents... Yes... I have been tested and told that I HAVE COVID!!!" Moore wrote in a text message that he took a screen shot of for Instagram. "I thought I had food poisoning... chills and aches all day today... Still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose... I have to accept test results... I feel fine now... but I have to be responsible!!!! My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore)

"My last year and a half has not been the best," Moore went on. "But I WILL BE OKAY!!!! This is a hard time for ALL OF US... the WORLD!!! But... I BELIEVE in the sun shining through the rain!! Stay safe and appreciate everything and everybody you have and had!! MUCH LOVE!!!!"

Moore closed his message with a string of holiday-themed emojis and the hash tag "wear a mask." His post picked up over 200,000 likes throughout the day on Thursday, and plenty of encouraging comments from fans.

"Oh my. You will beat this. Much love baby boy," one fan wrote, while another added: "I hope you have a speedy recovery Shemar you will beat this." A third person commented: "Shemar I send you massive amounts of swag to persevere."

Moore joins a growing list of celebrities to contract COVID-19, including many recently, just as the vaccine showed a light at the end of the tunnel. Recently Ellen DeGeneres, Sharon Osbourne, Sam Asghari, Ben Platt and Khloe Kardashian have come down with the coronavirus, according to a report by PEOPLE. They join nearly 19 million people in the United States who have now been infected with the virus.

The coronavirus pandemic has now take nover 326,000 lives in the U.S., according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. That is a massive death toll in relation to the country's population, especially when compared to the rest of the world. Public health experts are urging Americans to endur this holiday apart from family members in order to slow the spread until the vaccine can be manufactured and distributed widely.

Two coronavirus vaccines are now in use by the U.S., and more are on the way. The current roll-out plan would have vaccines available to everyone some time in the spring or early summer.