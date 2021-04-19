Shemar Moore Stuns 'S.W.A.T.' Fans With Fresh Shaved Transformation

✖

Shemar Moore is sporting a new look as the fourth season of S.W.A.T. winds down. This weekend the 50-year-old actor went to Instagram to post a photo of him showing off his freshly shaved look. On S.W.A.T., Moore is seen with a goatee, which is a look he has had in a number of TV shows and films over the years.

"Hi...... just me... baby faced swag!!!" Moore wrote in the Instagram post. "Nothing left to prove!!! I Been there n done that... won n lost... stay WINNING!!!! If you love me, I love you back... if you hate me, I love you anyway." Fans seem to really love the new look from Moore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore)

"Watching Criminal Minds for the first time, already a huge S.W.A.T. fan and now an Agent Morgan fan too," one fan wrote. Another fan added: "Bro no, the beard was great bro, but can’t wait for season 5 of SWAT AYEEE." Moore won't likely have the clean shave in the upcoming episodes of S.W.A.T., but a fifth season of the CBS series is happening, and Moore is pumped.

"Ayyyyeee!!! And just like that... It’s a wrap on season 4," the 50-year-old Criminal Minds alum wrote in another post. "We have the dopest, hardest working crew in the business and truly are a FAMILY!!! We busted our asses all the way through COVID without shutting down and it took each and every one of us to do it!!!! I have nothing but LOVE for all of you. See you all again soon for SEASON 5."

Moore has starred in the S.W.A.T. ever since the start of the series in 2017. Prior to S.W.A.T., Moore was on the CBS series Criminal Minds from 2005-2017 as Derek Morgan. " We didn’t have anything for so long, I was watching the cornhole championships," Moore said to CBS New York in November talking about the start of the fourth season of S.W.A.T. "I watched it so much I bought one myself and I have cornhole in my backyard. You do whatever you got to do. People want to be entertained, new content. This hit all of us. This all started when, we all got shut down in March. S.W.A.T. finished March 16 and then two days later here in LA we got put on lockdown. None of us knew what that meant."