Access Hollywood co-anchor Kit Hoover and her husband Crowley Sullivan are calling it quits.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Hoover, 54, filed for divorce from the Athlete Advantage CEO in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday, March 26 after 25 years of marriage.

In the divorce filing, Hoover cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split and listed their date of separation as May 1, 2024. She and Sullivan married in 1999 and share daughters Campbell, 22, and Hayes, 21, as well as 18-year-old son Robert Crowley Sullivan III, who they have agreed to share joint custody of. Hoover is also seeking spousal support “per agreement of the two parties,” and a division of assets is pending a final evaluation upon Sullivan signing the paperwork.

News of their separation comes weeks after reports first surfaced in December 2024 that the pair had separated. At the time, Hoover hadn’t shared any photos to social media with Sullivan, and she had also been spotted without her wedding ring, fueling rumors of a split. A source told Us Weekly amid the speculation that “she’s been telling people she is single and getting divorced.” Hoover further fueled the rumors when, just a week later, she asked guest Elizabeth Hurley on her podcast The Coop With Kit for advice on maintaining relationships with an ex.

Hoover has not publicly commented on reports of her divorce, which comes after the pair marked their 25th wedding anniversary last year. Celebrating their 24th anniversary a year prior in 2023, Hoover shared a throwback photo of the couple on Instagram, writing, “Holy Cow – We are 24 years old in this pic and NOW – Happy 24th anniversary Honeybun!!! Thanks for loving this lunatic and for our beautiful family that is my EVERYTHING. I love you.” She added the hashtags: “#stillhavingfun #stilltheone #grateful #joyfulliving.”

Hoover is best known for co-anchoring Access Hollywood. Prior to joining the entertainment news program in 2019, she worked at Access Daily. She’s also worked as a correspondent and host for Fox News, ESPN2, and TV Guide Channel, and participated in the first season of MTV’s Road Rules in 1995. She is set to be inducted into the University of North Carolina’s Media & Journalism Hall of Fame on April 11.