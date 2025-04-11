Popular Max Show Officially Dead After Efforts to Find New Home Didn’t Work Out

The Sex Lives of College Girls is officially dead.

After Max canceled the popular dramedy in March after three seasons, it was revealed that producing studio Warner Bros. Television was already out looking for a new home.

Unfortunately, those efforts didn’t go so well. Deadline reports that WBTV was unable to find a new home. “We were very much hoping to find a new home for that one, and I think we’ve now come to the end of the road, which is disappointing because it’s a show that we really love,” Warner Bros. TV Group chairman Channing Dungey told the outlet. “I’m so proud of the three seasons that we did at Max, but I don’t think there’s going to be more of College Girls.”

Photograph by Tina Thorpe/Max

The Sex Lives of College Girls was created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, and because of Kaling’s long-standing relationship with Netflix, WBTV was believed to be in talks with the streamer. However, it was also believed to be a long-shot considering the complexities with rights and the existing seasons available to international outlets. It’s unknown where else Warner Bros. shopped the series to.

Following the lives of four 18-year-old freshman roommates at the fictional Essex College in Vermont, The Sex Lives of College Girls premiered in 2021 and became an instant hit. The first season had a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was Certified Fresh. Season 2 also held a strong approval rating of 93%. The third season saw a drastic decrease with just 29%. The season couldn’t match the momentum of the first two seasons, with ratings believed to be a big factor in the cancellation. Fan-favorite Reneé Rapp also departed in the first few episodes, which could also be a factor.

Along with Rapp, The Sex Lives of College Stars starred an ensemble cast that also included Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Renika Williams, Lauren Spencer, Midori Francis, Mia Rodgers, and Gracie Lawrence. Kaling and Noble also served as executive producers with Howard Klein, Charlie Grandy, Matt Warburton, David Gordon Green, Jessica Kumai Scott, and Michael Spiller. Bonnie Muñoz, Caroline Goldfarb, Rheeqrheeq Chainey, and Wileen Dragovan served as producers. Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment produced with Warner Bros. Television.