Country Music Legend Lee Conway Has Died

Lee Conway, the Australian country music star known for hits like “Wanted Man” and “All I Want To Do In Life,” has died at the age of 85.

Widely regarded as Australia’s version of Johnny Cash, Conway passed away peacefully at his home in Queensland on Saturday, March 29 following a short illness, according to The Daily Star. His death was confirmed by his friend, veteran comedian Col Elliott.

“Lee and I first met in the early 70’s, we entertained the the inmates at Pentridge…in interviews we used it as our standard gag…ps we were visiting. From that time on we have been mates,” Elliott wrote in a Facebook tribute. “Lee was an incredible talent as a singer and songwriter…such a distinctive voice. We wrote together and spent much time recording and touring. RIP my friend. My thoughts are with you Shanina. Sending love. Col and Kaz.”

Born in Poland on March 10, 1940, Conway relocated with his family to Fitzroy, Victoria, Australia in the early 1940s. After being exposed to Johnny Cash in the ‘50s, “the die was cast,” per his biography, and Conway went on to pick up several instruments and play in the local band Bobby Cookson and the Premier.

He eventually set off on his own, releasing his debut EP Fine White Stallion/Forty Coats in 1970. But it was his single “Wanted Man,” released that same year, that propelled him to fame. The song rose on the local charts and was heavily played on the radio by radio legend John Lawson his national program.

The song launched Conway to stardom, and the singer went on to enjoy a career that spanned decades, during which time he become “known as Australia’s answer to Johnny Cash.” His follow-up album, The Stories We Could Tell, had a historic sweep at the Australian Federation of Broadcasters Award, picking up wins for Best Single, Best Album, and Best Song.

“He redefined what Australian musicians can do, and reshaped the country genre as we know it with his creative passion and storied journey through music,” his website said. “He has been regarded as one of Australia’s most loved and respected country music artists and carved a special place in the hearts of all music fans.”

Conway enjoyed success outside of Australia, as well. The singer was invited by Jerry Lee Lewis to perform at the International Festival of Country Music, where he shared the stage with legends such as Waylon Jennings, Loretta Lynn, Bobby Bare and Rick Nelson. He also took his talents to the U.K., where he was invited to perform for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at the Royal Command Gala Performance in the ‘80s.

Throughout his career, Conway released numerous albums and became known for several hits, including “All I Want To Do In Life,” which outpaced Cash’s “Ghost Riders In The Sky” and Glen Campbell’s “California” on the radio charts. The musician, who also worked with Sweet Peach Records and Blue Pie Publishing as a songwriter, continued to perform until 2015.

He is survived by his wife Christine Howard, who was crowned Miss Australia in 1967.