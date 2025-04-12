Lauren Graham Admits There’s One ‘Gilmore Girls’ Storyline She Wasn’t Thrilled With

Lauren Graham is getting real about a particular Gilmore Girls storyline she wasn’t fond of.

The actress portrayed Lorelai Gilmore on all seven seasons of the early ‘00s drama and its Netflix revival. Even with all of the storylines she had to endure, she’s still able to pick out her least favorite.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, Graham appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where host Alex Cooper asked her if there was a storyline that “was a little hard” for her to get behind. “There’s a year when Alexis [Bledel] and I – Rory and Lorelai – are in a fight for a long time, and we would talk about it, and Amy [Sherman-Palladino, creator] was like, ‘You know you can’t do a show for this long and not have conflict,’” Graham answered. “I forget even what the conflict was but it went on for a while, and that’s the one that I would hear from people that they didn’t like.”

The storyline in question happened during Seasons 5 and 6 after Rory told her mother she’d be dropping out of Yale University. Rory lived with her grandparents during that time. Not only was it hard on the characters, but it was hard on the fans and the cast. Rory and Lorelai were always so close, and it was difficult to see a rift in their relationship and to have it last so long.

Graham is not the only Gilmore Girls star to share her thoughts on a storyline. Kelly Bishop, who played Lorelai’s mother, Emily Gilmore, shared in her memoir, The Third Gilmore Girl: A Memoir, that the seventh and final season “seemed to get kind of sleepy and tired from one week to the next.” The reason was due to a new writing team being brought on after Sherman-Palladino and her husband, Dan Palladino, didn’t return as executive producers when negotiations fell through. Many fans weren’t fond of the final season because it felt so different, and a lot of them noted on a Reddit thread that it only got better in the second half.

Gilmore Girls still remains a favorite among a lot of fans and continues to be a traditional fall rewatch for many, regardless of some hard to watch or cringey storylines. It’s the price to pay when it comes to watching a beloved series.