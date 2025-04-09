Major Prime Video Movie Hits Hulu—and Reaches the Top 15 Chart

Audiences can’t get enough of Chris Pratt.

The Amazon Original 2021 film The Tomorrow War was released on Hulu, and has shot up the charts—reaching number #12 on the service’s Top 15 chart for movies and TV shows.

In the film, Christ Pratt plays a former Green Beret turned biology teacher named Dan Forester. While watching the 2022 World Cup, a group of soldiers from the year 2051 arrive through a time portal to inform the world that humanity is soon to be extinct due to an alien war. Forester, along with many others, is drafted in the future war.

When Forester arrives in 2051, he discovers that humanity’s war general is his daughter (Yvonne Strahovski). J.K. Simmons also stars as Forester’s estranged father.

The Tomorrow War was originally planned for release in theaters, but was unable to reach movie theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic shuttering cinemas across the globe. Because of this, Paramount sold the rights to the film to Amazon Prime Video.

The film cost $200 million to produce, making it one of the most expensive films to debut on streaming.

It currently sports mixed reviews, with a 52% on Rotten Tomatoes. For more Hulu movies, check our our three favorite movies added to Hulu in April 2025.