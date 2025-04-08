CBS Makes Big Decision on Future of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Fans of daytime drama can breathe a sigh of relief as CBS has made a major commitment to one of television’s longest-running soap operas. The network has officially granted The Bold and the Beautiful a substantial three-season renewal, ensuring the series will continue through Season 41, which will air during the 2027-2028 television season, according to TVLine.

This multi-year extension comes just weeks after the show celebrated its 38th anniversary on March 23, marking nearly four decades of fashion industry intrigue, complex relationships, and high-stakes drama centered around the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families. The renewal indicates CBS’s continued confidence in the program’s staying power in an era when traditional daytime soaps have become increasingly rare.

The show continues to maintain impressive viewership numbers, averaging approximately 3.2 million viewers when including a week of streaming and delayed viewing data. CBS reports that the series’ streaming audience on Paramount+ has seen an 8 percent increase this season compared to last year, indicating a successful adaptation to changing viewing habits, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Among the cast’s familiar faces are original cast members Katherine Kelly Lang and John McCook, who have portrayed Brooke Logan and Eric Forrester, respectively, since the show’s 1987 debut. Other current stars include Thorsten Kaye (Ridge Forrester), Sean Kanan (Deacon Sharpe), and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, among others.

The renewal aligns The Bold and the Beautiful with CBS’s other long-running daytime drama, The Young and the Restless, which is currently in the first year of a four-year order that also extends through the 2027-2028 television season.

This commitment to traditional soap operas comes as CBS has also been experimenting with new daytime programming. The network recently launched Beyond the Gates, the first new daytime drama in 25 years and the first to center on Black characters in more than 35 years. According to TVLine, this newcomer has been performing well, averaging 2.28 million total viewers with Live+3 playback, representing a 78% improvement over what The Talk averaged in the same timeslot in 2024.

For viewers who want to keep up with The Bold and the Beautiful, the show continues to air weekdays at 1:30/12:30c on CBS, with episodes also available for streaming on Paramount+, CBS.com, and the CBS app.