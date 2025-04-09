NBC Almost Guaranteed to Cancel New Drama Series — But Peacock Could Save It

Peacock might be saving yet another NBC series from cancellation.

After the NBCUniversal streamer acquired Law & Order: Organized Crime for its fifth season, it might be doing the same thing to a freshman drama that NBC is almost guaranteed to cancel.

Deadline reports that Grosse Pointe Garden Society’s renewal chances are kind of slim if it’s just on NBC. The news isn’t so surprising, as the network opted to move the show, which only premiered in February, to Fridays from Sundays in the hopes of getting more eyes on it. The series has been doing well on Peacock, even though it’s ranked last in ratings. But it’s seen a boost on Peacock, and Grosse Pointe was apparently “always considered” better suited for streaming.

Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Fumero as Birdie, Aja Naomi King as Catherine, AnnaSophia Robb as Alice — (Photo by: Daniel Delgado/NBC)

Although it is a long shot, the series cracked the Top 10 on Peacock over the weekend. Plus, it is liked creatively and isn’t as expensive as some other Peacock original dramas. As of now, it might still be too early to tell since it will all depend on how the rest of the season does on Peacock. From Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, Grosse Pointe Garden Society has been compared to shows such as Desperate Housewives and How to Get Away With Murder, among others. It’s clear that there’s an audience tuning in, and the hope is that they continue to do so.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society stars Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport, AnnaSophia Robb, Matthew Davis, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis, and Felix Wolfe, and centers on four members of a suburban gardening club who share a murderous secret. The series premiered on Feb. 23 following Suits LA, which is also still quite on the bubble.

As of now, it seems like Grosse Pointe’s future could go in any direction. NBC still has some decisions to make about the 2025-26 season, and as the show’s first season continues, ratings will play a big part in whether it’s coming back. If it moves to Peacock like Law & Order: Organized Crime, that would be a good thing, no matter how long it takes for Season 2 to premiere. It wouldn’t be canceled, so that would be a plus. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what happens because it’s still anyone’s guess. New episodes of Grosse Pointe Garden Society air on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.