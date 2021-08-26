'S.W.A.T.' Blooper Reel Shows Shemar Moore Cracking up on Set

✖

A new S.W.A.T. blooper reel shows series star Shemar Moore breaking character and cracking up on set. In a clip shared by Cinema Blend, a number of S.W.A.T. Season 4 behind-the-scenes slip-ups are seen, with various actors forgetting their lines. In one portion of the real, Moore jokes about messing up his line, and then begins laughing when a scene partner fires a quip right back.

The whole video shows that, while S.W.A.T. can be a high-intensity series with some real nail-biting action, the stars also know how to keep it light on-set. Moore also took to Instagram to share a blooper reel of his own, featuring some hilarious moments of himself and other S.W.A.T. stars laughing during scenes. Moore is often most well-known for playing Derek Morgan on the CBS crime procedural Criminal Minds for 11 seasons (and later returning as a special guest in Seasons 12 and 13). He then went on to star as Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson in S.W.A.T., which recently ended its fourth season.

The new season had to shoot mostly during the worst time of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, something which Moore spoke about with CBS NY back in November. After being asked what the experience had been like, Moore replied, "It’s a little strange. We’re making it happen and I’m very proud. I got the information that we were the first show to come back as far as network television; the first one-hour drama to come back."

He went on to say, "It’s different, you got all these regulations, we’re getting COVID tested constantly. It was supposed to be three days a week but literally because S.W.A.T. is so hands-on with the action, cops chasing bad guys, and wrestling bad guys to the ground that we get tested pretty much every day. I’ve been getting a little q-tip up my nose then I have to spit into a cup. Before we show up to work, we get our temperature taken; it’s different."

In addition to Moore, S.W.A.T. also stars former Sons of Anarchy actor Kenny Johnson, as well as Alex Russell, Lina Esco, Jay Harrington, David Lim, and Patrick St. Esprit. The reboot series, based on the 1975 television series of the same name, debuted in 2017 and has remained a fan-favorite show throughout all four of its action-packed seasons. Fans can rest assured that more S.W.A.T. is on the way, as Season 5 is set to debut on CBS on Oct. 1.