Netflix Adds Major 2025 Movie Just Weeks After It Left Theaters

The gap between a movie’s theatrical release date and its streaming release date is growing ever shorter.

One of Them Days, a buddy comedy flick starring Keke Palmer, SZA, and Katt Williams, is on Netflix as of March 31st.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The movie released in theaters mid-January, meaning the movie has hit streaming just over two months since it was in theaters.

In One of Them Days, waitress Dreux Jones (Palmer) and aspiring artist Alyssa (SZA) live together in an apartment with Alyssa’s boyfriend Keshawn. Their landlord shows up at their door on the first of the month demanding their rent money or they will be evicted by 6 PM, even though they both already gave their share to Keshawn. Realizing that Keshawn has ran off with their money, they travel across town on a search to find him, and run into plenty of wacky and interesting characters on the way. The movie is written by Syreeta Singleton and produced by Issa Rae, of HBO’s Insecure fame.

The film was a critical and commercial success upon release in January. It grossed over $50 million on a $14 million budget, and is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 94%.

It is the first time SZA has appeared in a movie. She is best known for her music, like her albums CTRL and SOS. Recently, she was seen at the Super Bowl performing alongside Kendrick Lamar.

One of Them Days is streaming on Netflix now.