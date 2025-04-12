‘The Power’ Fans Get Bad News About Future of the Show

Fans of Prime Video’s dystopia thriller The Power just got handed some bad news.

The Toni Collette-led series premiered in March 2023, with nine episodes airing through May 2023.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s been almost two years without any update, and fans have finally gotten one. Unfortunately, it’s not good. TVLine confirms that The Power has been canceled and will not be back for a second season. A reason for the cancellation was not given, but the fact that it wasn’t properly announced and took two years wasn’t a good sign. The series had decent reviews, with a 76% approval rating and 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. But the reason will probably remain a mystery.

Katie Yu/Prime Video

Also starring Halle Bush, Auli’i Cravalho, Zrinka Cvitešić, Toheeb Jimoh, John Leguizamo, and Ria Zmitrowicz, “The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will,” per the show’s official description. “The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.”

The Power is based on Naomi Alderman’s 2016 sci-fi novel of the same name and developed by Alderman, Raelle Tucker, Claire Wilson, and Sarah Quintrell. Tucker, Alderman, and Wilson also served as executive producers alongside Jane Featherstone and Naomi de Pear. Sarah Wheale produced. The series is the latest to be canceled by Prime. The streamer recently scrapped the Tomb Raider show and has put the Citadel franchise on hold, at least for now.

Katie Yu/Prime Video

Other shows previously canceled by Prime Video include Cruel Intentions, The Sticky, Neighbours, The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, and My Lady Jane. Additionally, The Boys and The Summer I Turned Pretty will be ending after their upcoming fifth and third seasons, respectively. The latter isn’t so surprising, as the series mostly follows the same format as the Jenny Han novel series of the same name, which consists of three books.

Since two years have passed, it’s unlikely that the show will be shopped around elsewhere, especially since Amazon Studios is the producing studio. At the very least, Toni Collette has remained plenty busy and can most recently be seen in the dark comedy film Mickey 17. She also has several projects in the works, including the romantic comedy Under the Stars, set to release later this year.