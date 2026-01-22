CBS Makes Decision on 10 Shows for 2026-2027 Season

CBS is adding to its 2026-2027 lineup.

The network has made a decision on a whopping 10 shows for next season.

CBS previously renewed freshman dramas Sheriff Country and Boston Blue for Season 2, while FBI and Ghosts have already secured a spot for next season as part of previous multi-season renewals. The 10 following shows will officially be back on CBS, whether this fall or midseason 2027, also joining upcoming series Cupertino from Robert and Michelle King and starring Mike Colter, as well as Einstein, starring Matthew Gray Gubler. Keep reading to see what other CBS shows are safe for the 2026-2027 season.

Elsbeth (Season 4)

Pictured (L-R): Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Wendell Pierce as Captain Wagner Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

A spinoff of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, Elsbeth stars Carrie Preston as the titular Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional attorney who works alongside the NYPD solving crimes. Preston was recently nominated for the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, while Elsbeth was nominated for Best Comedy Series.

Elsbeth also stars Wendell Pierce, with the recurring cast consisting of Danny Mastrogiorgio, Molly Price, Daniel Oreskes, Daniel K. Isaac, Ben Levi Ross, Hayward Leach, Sullivan Jones, Braeden De La Garza, Bianca “b” Norwood, Lindsay Mendez, Angus O’Brien, Brittany Inge, and Ivan Hernandez. Former series regular Carra Patterson has been guest starring, while Sarah Steele has been reprising her The Good Wife and The Good Fight role as Marissa Gold. New episodes return on Thursday, Feb. 26.

Fire Country (Season 5)

Pictured (L-R): Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Fire Country is putting out more fires with a new season. The Max Thieriot-led drama spawned the spinoff Sheriff Country last fall, which earned an early renewal. Fire Country remains steady as one of CBS’ top shows, so a renewal was not so surprising. Following two series regular departures before Season 4, the series will also be saying goodbye to showrunner Tia Napolitano, who is stepping down following this season to focus on other projects. A new showrunner has not been chosen.

Fire Country also stars Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Jules Latimer, and Diane Farr. New episodes return on Friday, Feb. 27.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (Season 3)

Pictured (L-R): Montana Jordan as Georgie and Emily Osment as Mandy Photo Credit: Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Following the success of Emmy-winning sitcom The Big Bang Theory and prequel Young Sheldon, it only makes sense for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage to find similar success as the No. 1 comedy series. The series stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment as the titular couple, who navigate their work and family while raising their young daughter, Cece, and living with Mandy’s parents and brother.

The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Dougie Baldwin, and Jessie Prez. Young Sheldon stars Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, Raegan Revord, and Lance Barber have also made appearances, among others. New episodes return on Thursday, Feb. 26.

Matlock (Season 3)

Pictured (L-R): Skye P. Marshall as “Olympia Lawrence” and Kathy Bates as “Madeline Matlock”. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Inspired by the original series starring Andy Griffith, Matlock premiered in 2024 and sees Kathy Bates as the titular Madeline “Matty” Matlock, who returns to practice law seeking justice for the death of her daughter Ellie in the opioid epidemic. Bates was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama and won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series in 2025.

The cast also includes Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, Leah Lewis, Aaron Harris, and Sam Anderson. New episodes return on Thursday. Feb. 26.

NCIS (Season 24)

Pictured (L-R): Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker, Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, and Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service just won’t stop. NCIS is coming back for yet another season, and the news comes just before the long-running series airs its 500th episode later this season. Over a thousand episodes of the franchise have aired, and the series has spawned six spinoffs, most recently NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which premiered on Paramount+ last fall but has since been canceled after only one season.

NCIS currently stars Sean Murray, Rocky Carroll, Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, and Gary Cole. New episodes return on Monday, March 3.

NCIS: Origins (Season 3)

Pictured (L-R): Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Caleb Foote as Bernard “Randy” Randolf. Photo: Warrick Page/CBS

The first prequel in the NCIS franchise is proving to be a success. Austin Stowell stars as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, who is a newly-minted NIS agent in the ‘90s. As fans learn more about Gibbs, they are also learning more about some other fan-favorite characters across the franchise. Origins did a crossover with the Mothership last fall, which saw the NCIS team taking on a decades-old unsolved case that Gibbs and his team worked on in Origins.

Along with Stowell, Origins also stars Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molino, Tyla Abercrumbie, Diany Rodriguez, and Caleb Foote. New episodes return on Monday, March 3.

NCIS: Sydney (Season 4)

L-R: Todd Lasance as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey, Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey, Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper and William McInnes as Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose in NCIS: Sydney episode 9, season 3 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

NCIS’ first international spinoff is also proving to be a success. The series follows a team of NCIS agents working together with Australian Federal Police officers on investigations involving American military personnel Down Under. Sydney stars Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes. After the midseason finale was pulled last month, new episodes will return on Monday, March 3.

Survivor (Season 51)

Pictured: Jeff Probst. Photo: CBS

As Survivor prepares to celebrate its milestone 50th season, the series is already a lock for a new season. The reality competition series continues to be a hit for CBS nearly 26 years later, more so than ever before. Survivor even teamed up with popular YouTuber MrBeast for a special episode of the second season of his Prime Video competition show, Beast Games, with host Jeff Probst giving contestants Survivor challenges as they tried to win an island. The three-hour premiere of Survivor 50 airs on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

The Amazing Race (Season 39)

Pictured: Phil Keoghan. Photo: Megan Briggs/CBS

Survivor is not the only long-running reality competition series coming back, as The Amazing Race has also secured a spot for next season. The series may have premiered over 24 years ago, but it remains a big success on CBS, winning 10 Emmys for Outstanding Reality Competition Program. Season 38 had its finale in December, with the final three teams racing through New York City.

Tracker (Season 4)

Pictured: Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Starring Justin Hartley as a lone-wolf survivalist with extensive tracking skills who travels the country as a “rewardist,” Tracker remains the No. 1 series and has been a hit since its post-Super Bowl debut in 2024. Based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel The Never Game, Tracker also stars Fiona Rene and saw the departure of two series regulars ahead of Season 3. The recurring cast consists of Jensen Ackles, Brent Sexton, Chris Lee, Cassady McClincy Zhang, Mark Engelhardt, and Kathleen Robertson. New episodes return on Sunday, March 1.