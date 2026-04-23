Report Says ‘RHONJ’ Star Is ‘Truly Hurt and Privately Devastated’ She’s Not Returning to the Show

Jennifer Aydin announced months back that she was not returning to the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. But according to sources, Aydin is heartbroken over not being on the Bravo reality series.

Aydin, the wife of a prominent plastic surgeon, announced that she was voluntarily exiting the show amid a lengthy production hiatus. At the time of her announcement, she told fans that she was starting a podcast, TV Gold With Jennifer Aydin, and that she didn’t need to be associated with the show any longer.

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“Jen Aydin is saying she doesn’t need the show and is acting nonchalant about not being on it,” a source told Reality Blurb. “Yes, she doesn’t ‘need’ the show theoretically. But she is truly hurt and privately devastated she’s not on it.”

Aydin joined the cast in 2018 during season 9. She quickly became close friends with Teresa Giudice, picking sides in the on-again-off-again family feud between Giudice and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga. She also heavily feuded with Margaret Josephs. Aydin was immediately a controversial cast member on the show, with some viewers loving her brash personality and others believing she was too shallow.

Regarding her exit, the insider claimed Aydin “would’ve been happy to return” due to loving “the fame and notoriety” that comes with being on the show. “Teresa Giudice and Jen are real-life friends, and in that sense, it would’ve made sense for her to return,” they continued. “However, she sealed her fate with the scandal of allegedly sending a blogger screener episodes of RHONJ last season and her airport scandal with the Jersey Mike’s woman.”

The source reiterated that regardless of how the mother of five “may act” or what she’s “purporting,” she’s “definitely upset she’s not on the show.” “No one would be surprised if she tries showing up to filming events as she did during Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip,” they added. “However, production has made it clear they’re not interested in filming her and won’t be following her if she does.”

The Jersey Mikes incident the source is referring to is Aydin’s run-in with a customer in line in an airport. She tried to skip the line, citing she was in a rush, and felt entitled to because of her role on the show. She later apologized online, noting her behavior could be perceived as pretentious.