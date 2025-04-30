CBS Series Delayed a Year

Mathew Gray Gubler fans will have to wait another year to see his return to CBS.

The actor’s upcoming series Einstein has been delayed until the 2026-27 TV season due to a crowded schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 season, according to TVLine.

Einstein was set to mark Gubler’s return to the eye network after he last appeared on CBS in the role of Dr. Spencer Reid on Criminal Minds. That series wrapped its initial 15-season run in 2020, and while it was rebooted in the Paramount+ show Criminal Minds: Evolution Gubler did not return in the first two seasons – Criminal Minds’ overall 16th and 17th seasons.

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 18: Actor and director Matthew Gray Gubler visits Build Series to discuss the TV show “Criminal Minds” with the Build Series at Build Studio on October 18, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Originally announced last October and picked up to series last week, Einstein is a crime procedural based on the German dramedy of the same name. The series stars Gubler as Lewis Einstein, Albert Einstein’s “brilliant but directionless” great-grandson. He “spends his day as a comfortably tenured professor until his bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressured into service helping a local police detective solve her most puzzling cases.”

Rosa Salazar is set to star as Veronica “Ronni” Paris, a Detective Inspector for the New Jersey State Police “who went into law enforcement after the death of her husband.” Andy Breckman (Monk) created the American version and executive produces with director and fellow Monk alum Randy Zisk, Tariq Jalil, and Rose Hughes, Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia, and Laura Beetz.

Einstein was set to be part of a roster of new shows this coming 2025-26 TV season alongside Blue Bloods spinoff Boston Blue, FBI spinoff CIA, Fire Country spinoff Sheriff Country, and DMV, which was also ordered to series last week CBS is set to unveil the 2025-26 TV schedule next Wednesday.

CBS has not commented on Einstein’s delay at this time, and Deadline notes that it’s unclear if there was a last-minute piece added for show that could have also contributed to the delay. The outlet noted that Einstein was a favorite internally and well received.

It’s not all bad news for fans of Gulber. The actor is set to make his return to the Criminal Minds universe in an episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 3. The series is set to return to Paramount+ on Thursday, May 8, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. Details of his return to the show have not been announced.