‘Mean Girls’ Star Joins ‘General Hospital’

A Mean Girls star is coming to Port Charles.

Deadline reports that Jonathan Bennett will be joining General Hospital as Joe Fitzpatrick.

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Bennett will make his debut on the long-running ABC sudser this May. This marks his return to daytime, after previously appearing in All My Children from 2001 to 2002 as JR Chandler, taking over the role from Jesse McCartney.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GLAAD)

“We’re so excited to have Jonathan joining our cast,” executive producer Frank Valentini said in a statement. “He’s a tremendous talent and will be a fantastic addition to GH.”

Best known for his role as Aaron Samuels in the 2004 hit Mean Girls, Bennett has gone on to become quite the Hallmark star. He’s appeared in numerous projects for the network, including The Groomsmen trilogy and their first-ever unscripted competition series, Finding Mr. Christmas, which he hosts, produced, and created. He also recently starred in A Keller Christmas Vacation. Additionally, the actor starred in and executive produced Hallmark’s first gay-led romantic comedy, The Holiday Sitter. In March, he hosted the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Additional credits include A Make or Break Holiday, Doctor Odyssey, Hallmark’s Cherry Lane franchise, The Plus One, Fire Island, Snow Falls, Wedding of a Lifetime, Blue Call, Potato Dreams of America, The Never List, Love on Repeat, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Awkward., Math Bites, Misogynist, and Cheaper by the Dozen 2. Upcoming, he’ll be appearing in the horror drama Day Six and the thriller The Cabin at the Lake.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Meanwhile, General Hospital has seen some fun shakeups with the cast as of late. Nathan Dean is returning after six years as Ethan Lovett, while Kirsten Storms returned in February as Maxie Jones after taking a medical leave last July following a brain aneurysm diagnosis. As of now, it’s unknown how long Bennett will be on GH for, but this will be an exciting role that fans will be able to see him in.

More information on Bennett’s role will likely be released in the coming weeks, including when to expect his debut. When it comes to General Hospital, you never know what could happen, and if a character is good or bad. But he is making his debut sometime in May, which isn’t too far away. For now, new episodes of General Hospital air weekdays on ABC.