Alyssa Milano Reveals Breast Implant Removal

Alyssa Milano is feeling “free” after having her breast implants removed.

The Charmed actress, 52, said that she was “letting go of the body that was sexualized” and “abused” as she announced on Instagram Wednesday the decision to undergo breast implant removal surgery.

“Today I’m releasing those false narratives, the parts of me that were never actually parts of me,” Milano wrote alongside a photo of herself being prepped for surgery. “I’m letting go of the body that was sexualized, that was abused, that I believed was necessary for me to be attractive; to be loved; to be successful; to be happy.”

Alyssa Milano attends Netflix’s “Maestro” Los Angeles photo call at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/FilmMagic)

In doing so, Milano said she hoped she could release her 11-year-old daughter Elizabeth, whom she shares with husband David Bugliari in addition to 14-year-old son Milo, “from ever feeling those same unhealthy demands.”

The Who’s the Boss alum clarified that “many women will find freedom and beauty in choosing their implants,” and that what felt like a “false narrative” for her might be the “exact right thing for them.”

“I am so happy that we can all find our femininity and peace on our own terms,” she wrote. “I’m also tremendously inspired by women like [RuPaul’s Drag Race judge] Michelle Visage who have been open and public about their relationships with their breast implants, making it easier for me and countless others to find our own way.”

Visage has been open about her decision to undergo explant surgery since 2019, revealing that she had struggled with autoimmune issues for years that were largely improved after having her implants removed.

Milano continued, “Today I am loved, I am feminine, I am attractive, and I am successful. None of that is because of my implants. I will still be all of those things when I wake up and they are gone,” adding, “There is so much and joy in that knowledge and freedom in letting go of what was never me in the first place.”

She concluded, “Today, I’m my authentic self. Today, I’m free.”

In a subsequent update, Milano wrote that after surgery she was “cozy in bed eating the food my mama made me,” thanking her followers and friends for “all the kind words” and support.

Visage was one of the many people to wish the Melrose Place alum well in the comment section, writing, “I’M THRILLED FOR YOU! The heal is real baby! See you on the lighter side.” Nicole Scherzinger added, “Love you! Your liberation will inspire and liberate others!”