Mark Harmon Returning as Gibbs for ‘NCIS’ and ‘NCIS: Origins’ Crossover Event

Mark Harmon is making a comeback to the NCIS franchise.

CBS announced that the actor will return as Leroy Jethro Gibbs for the upcoming crossover event between NCIS and NCIS: Origins.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Harmon starred on the Mothership for the first 18 seasons, leaving at the beginning of Season 19. He made his debut as Gibbs in the two-part JAG backdoor pilot in 2003. The Freakier Friday star returned to the franchise last year to appear on-screen as Gibbs for NCIS: Origins’ two-part series premiere. He also serves as narrator and executive producer on the Gibbs-centered prequel.

Pictured: Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Photo: CBS

As for his upcoming appearance, Harmon will be guest starring in the first part of the crossover during Origins’ hour, on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET. In “Funny How Time Slips Away,” “When a naval officer mysteriously dies in the ‘90s, Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and the team travel to the small dust-blown town of Serenity, Calif., where they encounter secret-harboring residents, an uncooperative sheriff and an investigation that will reverberate for decades.”

“Four years ago, Gibbs disappeared to Alaska to live a life of solitude,” said co-showrunners and executive producers David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal in a statement via TV Insider. “We know how much fans have missed seeing Mark and have wondered what Gibbs is up to today. Well, on Nov. 11, we’re so excited to announce that Mark Harmon will return as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the Origins hour of the NCIS crossover event. We don’t want to give too much away, but let’s just say Gibbs is no longer alone.”

Pictured: Mark Harmon (Photo by Bill Inoshita/CBS via Getty Images)

“I’m very proud of the storytelling that David and Gina are doing on Origins,” Harmon added. “They continue to push boundaries and dive deeper into the characters’ backstories. They came to me with an idea for Gibbs that I liked, and it seemed like a good time to check in with him. I hope fans enjoy it.”

As for the second hour of the crossover, Roma Maffia will return as Vera Strickland in the NCIS episode “Now and Then.” Airing at 9 p.m. ET on Nov. 11, “A prison break by an inmate who had just three weeks left on a sentence compels the team to reopen the case of a naval officer’s death that was originally investigated by Gibbs and Franks in the ‘90s, and enlist the help of retired special agent Vera Strickland (Maffia). Also, the team has different views on what to include in a special Navy time capsule.”

The NCIS crossover event begins on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET with NCIS: Origins, followed by NCIS at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.