Two Major ‘Tracker’ Stars Just Left the Show

Tracker is going to be down two major stars in Season 3.

TVLine reports that Eric Graise and Abby McEnany have departed the CBS drama as master hacker Bobby Exley and Colter’s handler, Velma Bruin, respectively.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Justin Hartley and Fiona Rene are now (so far) the only series regulars on Tracker, but it’s likely the series will be adding to its cast, especially since Colter is now without a handler and full-time hacker. However, Chris Lee joined Season 2 in a recurring role as Bobby’s cousin, Randy, who is also a hacker, so it’s quite possible a promotion is in his future.

Pictured: Eric Graise as Bobby Exley. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

A reason for the departures has not been given, and it’s unknown how the show will address the exits when Season 3 premieres in October. Considering both Bobby and Velma were pretty crucial to the series, it’s likely fans will get at least some closure, even if it’s off-screen.

Meanwhile, there will still be a lot to look forward to when Season 3 of Tracker premieres in a few months. The Season 2 finale saw Colter learning more about his father’s death and finding out that his mother hired someone to kill him. The Shaw family will be as complicated as ever, and Jensen Ackles previously expressed interest in returning as Colter’s brother Russell, even with his busy schedule.

Pictured: Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

It’s unknown if that will happen since Ackles will probably be working on The Boys prequel, Vought Rising, soon. But it’s possible. It’s also unknown if Melissa Roxburgh will be able to return as their sister Dory since she has her own show, The Hunting Party, to worry about, but again, it’s possible.

More details surrounding Tracker’s third season and the disappointing exits should be announced in the coming weeks. It should be interesting to see who will be joining Hartley and Rene full-time and how their characters will be coming into the picture. Plus, there’s always the chance that McEnany or Graise could return in the future, even if it’s brief. For now, though, tune in to the Season 3 premiere on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. Both seasons of Tracker are also available to stream on Paramount+.