CBS Reveals Renewal Decisions for Two Major Dramas

The extended worlds of Fire Country and Blue Bloods are sticking around.

Deadline reports that CBS has renewed Sheriff Country and Boston Blue for new seasons.

Both shows premiered on Friday, Oct. 17, on the Eye network and have been at the top of the charts. Since their premieres, CBS has won every Friday night in total viewers after seven days post-airing, according to Nielsen. Boston Blue has averaged 8 million viewers in live + seven-day, while Sheriff Country has been averaging 7.6 million in L+7. Not only that, but both shows are expansions of two major dramas on CBS, so with numerous factors in place, the renewals are not so surprising.

Pictured (L-R): Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan and Sonequa Martin-Green as Lena Silver Photo: Brendan Adam-Zwelling/CBS

“Two new shows on Friday night have become instant hits with audiences quickly embracing Boston Blue and Sheriff Country across broadcast and streaming,” shared Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment. “These early renewals reflect the power of character-driven storytelling, compelling narratives, and the exceptional talent on both sides of the camera.”

Additionally, both Sheriff Country and Boston Blue received full-season pickups immediately. Sheriff Country began as a backdoor pilot during Season 2 of Fire Country last year, and was soon ordered to series for the 2025-26 season. The series follows Morena Baccarin’s Sheriff Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Diane Farr’s Sharon Leone, as she investigates criminal activity in Edgewater and contends with her ex-con father and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Sheriff Country also stars Matt Lauria, W. Earl Brown, Michele Weaver, and Christopher Gorham.

Pictured: Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox and Matt Lauria as Boone. Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/CBS

Ahead of the show’s premiere, Baccarin spoke to PopCulture.com about the year-and-a-half wait for Sheriff Country, saying, “It’s been a long time in the making, but I’m so excited that it’s finally here. I think people are gonna really love this world. They’ve already gotten a feel for it in Fire Country, and this is sort of deepening their knowledge of the community. And this character is, I think, very likable. What drew me to her is her sort of fierce loyalty to her town and her people and her inability to kind of… when she’s vulnerable, she just wants to bear down and hide it and just pretend everything’s fine and gets this really amazing dynamic of somebody that has got you, has got your back no matter what, but the cracks start to show a little bit.”

As for Boston Blue, CBS announced the drama’s pickup in February, just two months after Blue Bloods ended. There had been speculation that the network was working on a continuation of sorts for the long-running procedural, but it was believed that it wouldn’t be happening for a while, so the announcement was a pleasant surprise. The series follows Donnie Wahlberg’s Detective Danny Reagan as he transfers to the Boston PD in the hopes of reconciling with his youngest son, Sean, who is a rookie police officer. His new partner is the eldest daughter in a prominent law enforcement family.

Pictured (L-R): Sonequa Martin-Green as Lena Silver, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Maggie Lawson as Sarah Silver, Ernie Hudson as Reverend Peters, and Marcus Scribner as Jonah Silver Photo: John Medland/CBS

Along with Wahlberg, Boston Blue stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Mika Amonsen, Ernie Hudson, Gloria Reuben, Maggie Lawson, and Marcus Scribner. Co-showrunner Brandon Margolis shared with PopCulture just how different the two shows are from each other, most notably the locations.

“Boston and New York have their unique identities, and we get to have fun with Donnie Wahlberg, who’s the ultimate Boston citizen playing Danny Reagan, a New Yorker, as a fish out of water,” he said. “So, the culture clash is certainly gonna be fun. And also, it’s a new dinner table to pull up a seat to every week. The Silvers have their traditions, but are very familiar to the comfort of the Blue Bloods Reagan family dinner. But we get to see their lives every week, and Danny and Sean get to be a participant in that as well.”

Fans will be able to celebrate the renewals with new episodes of Sheriff Country and Boston Blue premiering on Friday at 8 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET, respectively, on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.