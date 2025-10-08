‘Elsbeth’: Carrie Preston Previews ‘The Good Fight’ Alum Sarah Steele’s Return (Exclusive)

Elsbeth’s upcoming third season is filled with guest stars, including The Good Fight alum Sarah Steele.

It was recently revealed that Steele will reprise her role as Marissa Gold from both The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

Steele first appeared in The Good Wife’s second season, recurring in 22 episodes throughout the remainder of the seven-season run. She went on to star in all six seasons of spinoff The Good Fight. Now she’s back for Elsbeth, and star Carrie Preston spoke to PopCulture.com about what it was like working with her once again.

(Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

“It was so wonderful because she was always one of my favorite people anyway,” Preston shared. “I got to act with her in The Good Fight, but I also got to direct her in The Good Fight. And so I knew bringing her on would be the right person because she’s just so game. She has such great energy, and she’s so excited and so prepared, and just all the things that we love and guest stars. She walked on the set, and she was like, ‘Oh my god. This is so weird.’ Because it was like she was a part of the world, but no, that’s cool.”

While additional information has not been revealed about Steele’s role, showrunner Jonathan Tolins told PopCulture.com that the season will bring in a character who is a campaign manager, who turns out to be Marissa. She will be the latest character from The Good Wife and The Good Fight to appear on Elsbeth. Last season saw Christian Borle returning as lawyer Carter Schmidt.

Pictured (L-R): Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Wendell Pierce as Captain Wagner Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

Steele is one of many guest stars popping up on Elsbeth for Season 3. Sunday’s premiere will include Stephen Colbert, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, and Lindsay Mendez. Season 3 will also see David Cross, Julia Fox, Annaleigh Ashford, William Jackson Harper, Tony Hale, and Dianne Wiest, among others.

More details surrounding Sarah Steele’s appearance should be announced soon, but for now, fans can look forward to Season 3 of Elsbeth, premiering on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET. The series will be going back to its regular slot on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET starting Oct. 16. The first two seasons of Elsbeth are streaming on Paramount+.