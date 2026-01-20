‘Fire Country’ Will See Big Change If Renewed for Season 5

Fire Country will have a new showrunner at the helm if CBS’ popular drama series receives a likely renewal for Season 5.

Tia Napolitano officially announced her decision to step down from her role as Fire Country showrunner on Friday, with Deadline reporting that she will finish out Season 4 with the series before embarking on her new plan to focus on her own development under the deal she has with CBS Studios.

While Fire Country has not officially been greenlit for Season 5, a renewal seems likely, as CBS emphasized that the search for a new showrunner will commence in the near future.

Napolitano joined Fire Country, which was created and executive produced by series star Max Thieriot in conjunction with writers Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, immediately after the pilot. She has served as executive producer and showrunner ever since.

“Tia has been instrumental in helping both build and steer Fire Country, which not only became a top series, but is also the foundation of a growing universe,” CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf said in a joint statement Friday. “We’re grateful for all her contributions and tireless work, and look forward to collaborating with her on future projects.”

“I am beyond proud of the past four seasons of Fire Country,” Napolitano added in a statement of her own. “All of my gratitude to our cast, crew, writers, producers, fans, and of course CBS and CBS Studios. It’s been a beautiful ride!”

Last month, Napolitano opened up to PopCulture.com about the back half of Fire Country Season 4, which returns with new episodes in February, calling the return to action “very propulsive” and “intense” from the start.

“It’s very propulsive and very intense right from the get-go, and also just exciting and heartwarming,” she told PopCulture, “and you’ll just be rooting for our people to get through this.”

Season 4 of Fire Country returns on Friday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.