‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ Canceled

It’s the end of the line for Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David.

Variety reports that Paramount+ has canceled NCIS: Tony & Ziva after one season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The NCIS spinoff brought back Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo as the fan-favorite titular characters, reuniting them onscreen for the first time in over a decade. It followed Tony and Ziva, now raising their tween daughter Tali in Paris, on the run across Europe after Tony’s security company is attacked. News of the cancellation comes just under two months after the Season 1 finale.

L-R Cote De Pablo as Ziva David and Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 5, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Marcell Piti/Paramount+

“We feel incredibly lucky to have had the chance to play these characters once again and to tell the next chapter of Tony and Ziva’s story,” Weatherly and de Pablo said in a joint statement. “Our deepest thanks go to our extraordinary cast, crew, writers, directors, and producers, and to our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ who helped make this dream a reality. But most of all, we want to thank the fans around the world who joined us on this adventure and finally got to see Tony and Ziva find their happily ever after.”

Also starring Isla Gie, Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Anne-Marie Waldeck, Lara Rossi, Julian Ovenden, James D’Arcy, Nassima Benchicou, Terence Maynard, and Emmanuel Bonami, Tony & Ziva premiered on Sept. 4 with solid ratings, but then dropped 51% across the first three episodes, per Luminate. The series comes from CBS Studios and was executive produced by creator and showrunner John McNamara, de Pablo, Weatherly, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, Shelley Meals, and Mairzee Almas.

L-R Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo, Cote de Pablo as Ziva David and Isla Gie as Tali In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Jason Bell/Paramount+

While speaking with PopCulture.com ahead of Tony & Ziva’s premiere, de Pablo shared that returning to these characters and working with Weatherly again was “very dreamy.” She continued, “It was very nice. There are moments that I just look forward to going to the set every day. It didn’t matter how tired I was because Michael and I are revisiting these characters, but it’s also our baby. We’re executive producers. There’s a lot of unspoken things that we need to sort of manage, and we manage them quietly. We talk to each other, of course, but sometimes there’s not a lot we can do about things because we have to delegate.”

It’s unknown why Paramount+ decided to cancel the show, and it’s unknown if the show will still have a chance to return in the future. The NCIS franchise is still going strong on CBS with three shows, so who knows what could happen. For now, fans will have to settle with the 10-episode first season of NCIS: Tony & Ziva on Paramount+.