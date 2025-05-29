‘Survivor 50’ Cast Revealed to Include Many Fan-Favorite Players, Former Winners

Survivor season 50 is shaping up to be a doozy, with each and every cast member being a former winner or fan-favorite contestant.

The season, entitled Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans, will premiere next spring. It boasts a whopping 24 players, the most contestants Survivor has ever had.

Longtime host Jeff Probst announced in February that viewers get to play along at home for this version of Survivor, with fans voting on rules for the season.

“From the very first season, Survivor has been evolving. Now, for our 50th season, it’s time for the next evolution,” Probst said in a statement. “Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans is unlike anything we’ve done before. For the first time ever, our loyal fans will take control—deciding key elements of the game, from twists to idols to advantages. I can’t wait to see what the fans choose for our returning players.”

Viewers have voted on if the season will have a live finale or stay in Fiji, if there will be idols or no idols (the various objects and rewards that prevent players from being voted off), and if the final four’s traditional fire-making challenge will stick around.

Notable names in the cast include Survivor legends Ozzy Lusth and Cirie Fields, new favorites like Charlie Davis and Q Burdette, and White Lotus creator/director Mike White. (Yes, really! It’s not even his first appearance either—he came in second as a contestant on season 37.)

Not revealed are two contestants from the yet-to-air 49th season, including that season’s winner.

Scroll down for the cast in alphabetical order.

Angelina Keeley

Aubry Bracco

Charlie Davis

Chrissy Hofbeck

Christian Hubicki

Cirie Fields

Coach Wade

Colby Donaldson

Dee Valladares

Emily Flippen

Genevieve Mushaluk

Jenna Lewis

Joe Hunter

Jonathan Young

Kamilla Karthigesu

Kyle Fraser

Mike White

Ozzy Lusth

Q Burdette

Rick Devens

Stephenie LaGrossa

Tiffany Nicole Ervin