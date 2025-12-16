CBS Pulls ‘NCIS: Sydney’ Fall Finale Hours Before Air

Tonight’s episode of NCIS: Sydney will no longer air as scheduled.

TVLine reports that CBS has pulled the fall finale of the NCIS spinoff, which was set to air Tuesday night immediately following NCIS.

With NCIS: Origins airing its fall finale last week, Sydney was moved up an hour to air at 9 p.m. ET after NCIS’ own fall finale, which is still airing as planned. Now, in the 9 p.m. hour, will be a rerun of Season 22’s “Baker Man.” As of now, the network has not provided a reason for pulling Sydney, but sources say that it will air at a later date. Sydney’s winter premiere is set for Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. ET, but it’s unclear which episode will airing that night.

L-R: Todd Lasance as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey, Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey, Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper and William McInnes as Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose in NCIS: Sydney episode 9, season 3 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

In Season 3, Episode 9, “South of Nowhere,” the team “races to an Antarctica research base to investigate why a climate scientist killed a colleague on Polar Night Eve – and make it out before their plane engine freezes and they’re trapped in darkness for six months.” It can be assumed that since it was the fall finale, it would have kept viewers on the edge of their seats. If anything, if there is a cliffhanger at the end of the episode, the wait between that episode and the scheduled midseason premiere shouldn’t be that long, but additional details have yet to be released.

Premiering in November 2023, NCIS: Sydney follows special agents from the NCIS and Australian Federal Police (AFP) working together on a task force to investigate crimes involving American military personnel. The series marks NCIS’ fourth spinoff and first international spinoff in the franchise. Sydney, created by Morgan O’Neill, stars Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes.

While those who were looking forward to NCIS: Sydney’s fall finale tonight will no longer be able to watch it, more information on the episode’s new airdate will likely be coming soon. NCIS’ fall finale will still be airing at 8 p.m. ET, and fans can always catch up on the current third season of Sydney on Paramount+, as well as the first two seasons. All three NCIS shows return for midseason on Tuesday, Feb. 24, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.